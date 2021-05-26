Boris Johnson distracted by Donald Trump and Carrie Symonds ‘crackers’ last year





Dominic Cummings took a brutal blow to Boris Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds for ‘making crackers’ on a ‘trivial story’ at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a critical point in March, as the government was considering the first lockdown, the former prime minister’s aide claimed Donald Trump and Mr Johnson’s girlfriend had created distractions.

Mr Cummings was testifying before House of Commons health and science committees, with No.10 bracing for explosives allegations about the Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic.

Cummings said then-US President Donald Trump wanted the UK to join the US in a bombing campaign in Iraq.

He also claims Ms Symonds was “making crackers” on a Times story about the couple’s dog, Dilyn, and asked press office N010 to take care of it.

He said: “Part of the building was arguing over whether we were going to bomb Iraq, part was arguing over whether or not we were going to quarantine, and the prime minister’s girlfriend was making crackers about something. something completely insignificant “.

Dominic Cummings said he “panicked more and more” about the coronavirus response in early March last year.

He said he was pushing for the government to announce that individuals should stay home if they show symptoms and that households should be quarantined on March 11, but he said there was a “Rejection” from others who felt counseling could be delayed for a further week.

“There has been reluctance from within the system not to advise the next day, that is, the 12th, to say to stay home if you have symptoms,” he said. to deputies.

“And I and others realized at this point that the system is basically delaying announcing all of these things because there is no proper plan in place.”

He added: “As far as I know from Sage, and from the minutes, the basic assumption remained that we can’t lock in, we can’t do a deletion because it just means a second spike. ”

Dominic Cummings also said he was “completely baffled” as to why No.10 attempted to deny collective immunity was the official plan early last year.

The former chief aide to the prime minister told the Commons committee: “It’s not that people thought this is a good thing and we actively want it, it’s that it’s total inevitability and the only real question is timing, it’s one or the other. collective immunity by September or collective immunity by January after a second peak. This was the assumption until Friday, March 13. ”

He said Health Secretary Matt Hancock was “completely wrong” on March 15 when he said herd immunity was not part of the plan.

“That was the plan. I’m completely stumped as to why No.10 tried to deny this because it was the official plan, ”Cummings said.

