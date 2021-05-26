Erdogan dismisses mob boss’ claims as’ plot ‘against Turkey





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that a series of serious allegations made against members of his entourage by a fugitive mafia boss was a conspiracy against Turkey and had promised to fight against criminal gangs.

In a series of videos posted to social media in recent weeks, convicted mafia boss Sedat Peker has made startling statements against ruling party figures, including allegations of corruption, drug trafficking and cover-up murder – now that there were close links between underworld.

Peker, who is believed to be currently residing in Dubai, has so far not produced documentary evidence to support his claims. His charges targeted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the son of former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and a convicted former interior minister as well as his son, who is a lawmaker in Erdogan’s ruling party. The YouTube videos, which have reached millions of views, have led to calls from the opposition for Soylu’s resignation and for prosecutors to investigate Peker’s claims. Breaking his weeks-long silence on the allegations, Erdogan described them as a “sneaky operation” targeting the country and its rule. “We’re going to ruin these games, these intrigues. No one should doubt that we will disrupt this underhanded operation, ”Erdogan said, in a speech to members of his ruling party. “We are pursuing members of criminal gangs everywhere they flee. We will not leave these criminals alone until we bring them back to our country and bring them to justice, ”he said. In his latest video posted on Sunday, the 49-year-old crime boss who has been in and out of prison in Turkey claimed that Yildirim’s son Erkam Yildirim had traveled to Venezuela to spot possible smuggling routes narcotics. Binali Yildirim strongly denied the allegation, insisting that his son, who owns a shipping company, had traveled to Caracas as part of a humanitarian mission to distribute COVID-19 test kits and masks. In the video, the crime boss also claimed to have had a close relationship with Interior Minister Soylu, who allegedly provided him with a security detail and warned him of an investigation into his group. Peker also claimed that Soylu asked for his help in order to defeat a rival group within the ruling party, led by Erdogan’s son-in-law. Soylu denied the allegations in television interviews and filed a criminal complaint against Peker. Erdogan said on Wednesday that he strongly supports Soylu and Yildirim. Other allegations by Peker have targeted former Interior Minister Mehmet Agar and his son Tolga Agar, a lawmaker with the ruling Justice and Development Party. Peker claimed that Tolga Agar was involved in the suspicious death of Kazakh journalism student Yeldana Kaharman, who had interviewed him and that her death was covered up as suicide following alleged rape. The legislator rejects the accusation. In continuing allegations against the Agar family, the mafia boss said Mehmet Agar was behind a series of political killings in the 1990s. Mehmet Agar also, according to Peker, illegally appropriated the marina from the upscale resort town of Yalikavak to an Azerbaijani and Turkish businessman. Agar claimed he had kept the marina from falling into the hands of criminal gangs. Peker’s revelations raised concerns about possible continued links between state officials and illegal gangs. For many, they come with a grim reminder of the 1990s, when Turkey was rocked by a scandal sparked by a car accident. The road accident in western Turkey killed a police chief and a wanted mafia hitman, injured a member of the Turkish parliament – all in the same car – and exposed shady links between the state actors and the underworld. Peker is believed to have fled Turkey last year after learning about an operation against his group. It is not clear why the Mafia boss – who supported Erdogan by organizing political rallies in his favor and threatening his opponents – turned against the government. Peker claims he was forced to speak out after his wife and two daughters were allegedly mistreated during a police raid on their home.

