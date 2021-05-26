Chaudhry Nisar sworn in at Punjab Assembly after nearly three years





In this file photo, former Home Secretary Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan speaking at a press conference at Punjab House in Islamabad on December 12, 2015. PID / File

After a two-year and 10-month hiatus, former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar was sworn in as a member of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

The lawmaker was unable to take the oath as a member of the assembly on Monday as previously planned due to “the absence of the president and the vice-president”.

The former interior minister left the assembly shortly after taking the oath and then had an informal conversation with reporters.

“I will visit Lahore … where I will speak in detail to reporters,” Nisar said, adding that he was not going to join any political party.

Nisar was elected to the PP-10 constituency of the Punjab Assembly in the 2018 general election as an independent candidate. However, the former interior minister then refrained from taking the oath, claiming that the rigging cost him the seat of the NA-59 National Assembly.

Speaking to the media after being unable to take the oath, he said his swearing-in day was set, but was later informed that the swearing-in was not possible in the absence of the president and the vice-president of the assembly.

“I had decided to take the oath after a political development. The government is considering introducing an ordinance providing for the disqualification of members; however, the qualification and disqualification of members is included in the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said.

He said he had a position from the start that he still adheres to, adding that he was not part of any political game.

“Imran Khan should calm down [his aggressiveness] towards the opposition. The government should take into account all political points of view because this country needs a better understanding. This nation must unite and not divide, ”he declared.

Nisar also said that the news of his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif is based only on speculation.

The President of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, was the interim governor in Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar’s absence and does not attend assembly sessions.

Likewise, according to sources, Vice President Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari was also not present due to personal commitments.

After Nisars’ announcement, several conspiracy theories started to circulate in print and social media that someone wanted to give Nisar a bigger role and that is why he was sworn in after almost 2, 5 years, according to sources.

The theory is this: Nisar will be sworn in as an independent candidate and could later join PTI and replace Usman Buzdar.

Sources said it could be an obstacle course for Nisar. He should first make himself acceptable as CM of the PTI and then deal with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who also wants to control the province.

Nisar, who was one of the most influential leaders of the PML-N, contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate for two national assembly seats and two provincial seats after developing disputes with the former Premier Minister Nawaz Sharif.

