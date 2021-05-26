Indian doctors question plan to distribute COVID-19 cure to gurus





A sign with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2019. REUTERS / Amit Dave / File Photo

Indian doctors on Wednesday denounced Haryana state’s free distribution of an unproven cure to COVID-19 patients, as the herbal medicine maker faced backlash following comments in which he said modern medicine has caused deaths. The northern state, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, said this week it will distribute Coronil to COVID-19 patients. Ayurvedic medicine was launched last year by the company of yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved, with great fanfare as a COVID-19 cure. The government later said the consumer goods company co-founded by Ramdev could not market the drug as a remedy and had to market it as an immunity booster. There is no scientific basis for the use of Coronil in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, said Ajay Khanna, secretary of state of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Uttarakhand, where Patanjali has his seat. “If the Haryana government does this, it is its downfall,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to the state’s distribution of the remedy. The IMA’s Uttarakhand unit has filed a lawsuit against the yoga guru, asking him to write an apology for his recent statement that science-based treatments have caused the deaths of thousands of COVID-19 patients. The comment angered doctors across the country and Ramdev, who has a large following in India, withdrew his remarks on Sunday. “He’s more of a businessman than anything else. To sell his product, he started a fight between allopathic medicine and Ayurveda,” Khanna said. Ayurveda is an ancient Indian system that includes medicine, meditation, exercise, and dietary guidelines practiced by millions of adherents. The outcry over the remedy and the guru’s comments comes weeks after Indian doctors warned of the practice of spreading cow dung on the body in the belief that it would repel COVID-19, saying that ‘there was no scientific evidence that it was effective and that it was at risk of spreading to other diseases. Read more India has recorded 27.16 million cases of coronavirus and 3,11,388 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health, and a devastating second wave of infections is sweeping through many parts of the country. Traditional medicine is popular with many people, in part because of a lack of access to healthcare, but doctors have warned of the danger of people putting their trust in alternative treatments for COVID- 19. You let your guard down thinking you’re protected somehow, but I think giving people a false sense of security can cause real harm, said Lancelot Pinto, consultant pulmonologist at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. (This story has been passed on to correct Janata’s spelling in paragraph two) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

