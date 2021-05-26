In first PM Khan holds paperless cabinet meeting





The world of the 21st century is changing rapidly as the 5th industrial revolution is brewing. Humans and machines coexist, cooperating on different levels with a rise in machine learning and machine awareness.

However, the last sector of the economy to catch up with mainstream technology has been governments. In Pakistan, for example, for the very first time yesterday, a paperless cabinet meeting was held, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

The Prime Minister’s Office took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a video of the meeting, calling it a giant leap towards digitally automating Cabinet procedures.

As a first step, a completely paperless Cabinet meeting was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI.

Members used digital tablets to mark the start of digital automation of Cabinet procedures pic.twitter.com/oo95CMrdq2

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 25, 2021

According to media reports, the National Information Technology Council (NITB) played a leading role in the process, with support provided by Cabinet Secretary Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera.

At the meeting, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the cabinet meeting went paperless. All members received a tablet.

The cabinet discussed the overall political and economic situation in the country in addition to the COVID-19 situation.

Read more: Reshaping education in Pakistan through digitization

The CEO of the National IT Council, Shabahat Ali Shah, took to Twitter to say that it was a giant step towards digitally automating cabinet procedures.

For the first time in Pakistani history, PM @ImranKhanPTI today hosted a paperless Cabinet meeting on digital tablets.

A giant step taken today towards the digital automation of Cabinet procedures.

Great job from the @NationalITBoard team and unwavering support from @ansukhera pic.twitter.com/TwVCFy43QV

– Shabahat Ali Shah (@ShabahatAShah) May 25, 2021

While this may seem fashionable to many, this step actually has a positive impact on streamlining the day-to-day procedures of governments.

Benefits

Here are some benefits of a famous digital governance blog:

The first thing that comes with this step is efficiency, which we all know the Pakistani public sector could use. Documents stored in a system or cloud facilitate access. This would increase interdepartmental connectivity and documentation.

Automation is the second most important thing. Digitization helps track project status, automatically notify the right people once a milestone is reached, and create reminders, so tasks aren’t hampered by certain employees and departments.

Some would argue that this is the single most important reason for any government to go digital, as it allows the government to reduce the costs of manual data entry and lower the costs of managing files. In addition, it helps reduce costs in areas such as sending documents between departments or to and from citizens.

Digitization makes data accessible to people. For example, property-specific data can be retrieved in real time from your government’s GIS platform, ensuring that each department has access to the most recent data.

This increases the transparency of government processes because affected people can be automatically notified when a task is completed.

Read more: Digitization of Parliament should be completed by 2023, according to Alvi

However, there are also downsides.

Disadvantages

The biggest downside to tying government to the digital world is the risk of data loss / leakage. The government often deals with high-risk secret data which, if disclosed, can harm government integrity and sometimes even sovereignty, for example, recent allegations of electoral hacking between two countries.

In fact, in the aforementioned tweet from the CEO of NIT Boards, an information security researcher, published author on cybersecurity, Rafay Baloch raised similar concerns.

He said: At Federal Cabinet meetings, where decisions related to the National-sec imp are made, this is the last place you would use any form of digital device, let alone tablets, because they can easily be transformed into listening devices. In doing so, we expose ourselves to new types of risk.

He then added: There are several relevant questions that should be raised here:

Have the tablets been toughened from a security standpoint, if so, what standard was followed to accomplish the same? How many external security companies have validated their security posture? Are these devices connected to the network such as Wifi or GSM, etc.? Were these tablets locally developed from scratch if purchased by a third party, software and hardware tested for possible backdoors?

At Federal Cabinet meetings, where national security decisions are made, this is the last place you would use any form of digital device, let alone tablets, as they can easily turn into devices. listening. In doing so, we expose ourselves to new types of risk. 1/3

– Rafay Baloch (@rafaybaloch) May 25, 2021

Second, a large number of people in Pakistan are illiterate in technology and do not know how to use computers and smartphones. Being digitally ruled is very difficult for them to access and understand. Likewise, if government departments are not properly trained for the digital world, it can also lead to ineffective governance.

Learn more: How is COVID exposing the dark side of the digital world?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos