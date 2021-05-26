Politics
China’s main Bitcoin mining region imposes tough penalties for cryptocurrency activity – NBC New York
- China’s Inner Mongolia region has proposed sanctions for companies and individuals involved in mining digital currencies as it seeks to further crack down on the practice.
- Telecommunications companies involved in mining could have their business licenses revoked, while cloud computing companies could be blocked by preferential government policies.
- Inner Mongolia’s firm stance on mining began in March after announcing plans to ban new cryptocurrency mining projects and shut down existing operations to reduce energy use.
- China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies began in 2017 when it forced local exchanges to shut down and ban initial coin offerings.
GUANGZHOU, China The region of Inner Mongolia in China has proposed sanctions for companies and individuals involved in mining digital currencies as it seeks to further crack down on the practice.
The move comes after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said in a statement last week that it is necessary to “suppress the mining and trading behavior of Bitcoin” to prevent the “transmission of individual risks to the social domain”.
These comments were seen as Beijing’s intentions to pursue a four-year crackdown on bitcoin trading and other cryptocurrency related activities.
Inner Mongolia’s latest project proposals aim to target companies such as telecommunications and internet companies that are embarking on virtual currency mining. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said these companies could have their business licenses revoked if they were involved in mining.
Cloud computing or data centers could have preferential government support policies that they currently enjoy revoked.
There are also severe penalties for those involved in money laundering from fundraising via digital currencies.
Inner Mongolia’s firm stance on mining began in March after announcing its intention to ban new cryptocurrency mining projects and stop existing activity to reduce energy consumption. The northern region of China failed to meet Beijing’s energy consumption targets in 2019 and then made plans to reduce its energy consumption.
In the case of Bitcoin, minors use computers specially designed to solve complex mathematical puzzlesthat effectively allow a Bitcoin transaction to occur. These miners are rewarded with bitcoin.
But because computers are powerful,they consume a lot of energy.
Bitcoin mining consumes around 112.57 terrawatt-hours of energy per year, more than entire countries such as the Philippines and Chile, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, a project by the University of Cambridge.
China accounts for around 65% of global bitcoin mining. Due to its cheap energy, Inner Mongolia accounts for about 8% of the world, a larger share than the United States.
China’s tough stance on cryptocurrencies is nothing new. Chinastop local cryptocurrency exchangesin 2017 and that same year, bannedso-called initial coin offers (ICO). But traders continued to operate on the Chinese mainland although the exchanges moved overseas.
The scrutiny of Inner Mongolia’s bitcoin mining comes specifically as China attempts to go green. President Xi Jinping said last year that the country is targeting peaks in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.
But a study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications in April, said bitcoin mining could ‘undermine the country’s ongoing emissions reduction effort’.
The energy consumption of Bitcoin’s mining operations was put back in the spotlight earlier this month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk says electric car maker will stop accepting digital currency for purchases, citing environmental concerns. This came after Tesla revealed in a regulatory filing in February that it bought $ 1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency and planned to allow customers to make purchases with Bitcoin.
Musk tweeted on Monday that he met North American bitcoin miners and they “have committed to publish the current and planned use of renewable energies.”
