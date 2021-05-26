Turkey and Greece ministers to meet in Athens after war of words





Turkey Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that he would travel to Greece on May 31 for talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. The minister confirmed his visit with state broadcaster TRT on May 26. Cavusoglu said earlier that his talks with the Greek foreign minister were also aimed at preparing for a possible meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The visit comes more than a month after Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held talks in Ankara where Cavusoglu and his counterpart had a war of words during a joint press conference. The two ministers argued in front of the cameras during the press conference in a rare heated public exchange. They remained at odds on a number of issues, despite hopes that their meeting might have opened an opportunity to reduce tensions over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Dendias’ visit to Turkey was the first between the two countries after tensions escalated in 2020 over maritime borders and energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, leading to a military build-up featuring warships from the two countries confronted. Greece and Turkey continue discussions on confidence-building measures At the same time, the fourth round of a meeting on confidence-building measures between the delegations of the Turkish and Greek defense ministries is scheduled for May 26-27 via video conference, the Turkish defense ministry announced earlier. Turkey and Greece were at odds over territory and underwater energy resources last year after Ankara sent several drill ships to explore energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. On Monday, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez announced that Turkey will not stop drilling in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of Greece and Cyprus. Despite Donmez’s announcement, analysts believe Turkey is unlikely to resume drilling in the territorial waters of Greece and Cyprus anytime soon. On the contrary, it is possible that Turkey will keep this asset close in order to be able to retaliate if the meetings and contacts between the two countries and the European Union at large fail. Turkish and Greek military officials have launched talks to reduce the risk of conflicts and accidents in the Aegean and Mediterranean under NATO auspices after months of tension. The two neighbors have also resumed political discussions to resolve their differences. We will have a meeting with our Greek counterparts as part of the confidence-building measures, albeit at a distance. Once again, we will express that we are expecting them for the fourth meeting to be held in Ankara, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters last week, according to the Turkish daily. Hurriyet.

