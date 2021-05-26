How is the home of the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi?





5 hours ago Image quote, Getty Images The Prime Minister’s residence in India sparked controversy after the government announced plans to build a larger house for the Prime Minister. So what is the house where Mr Narendra Modi currently resides It is a house in a comfortable and spacious place, sitting up to 3KM, with beautiful eyes. The land on which the house is located is large, it is built on five floors, and there is a large garden for this rest, it is 3 km from the presidential palace and the parliament. The house has well-equipped bedrooms, offices, spacious meeting rooms, helicopters and recreation areas. Years ago, her house was searched on a large underground road that connects her to Safdarjung Airport. “The Prime Minister of India is closed to the entire neighborhood – while the UK Prime Minister’s office at 10 Downing Street is a single door with one number,” said Gautam Bhatia, a Delhi-based real estate engineer. The building was chosen by former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1984 and was intended to be a temporary residence, and has since become the residence of Indian prime ministers. “In Rajiv Gandhi’s time it consisted of three floors, it was later reduced to five floors to accommodate more staff and security personnel,” said Mohan Guruswamy, political analyst and frequent visitor. The building has been renovated several times. In recent years, the public has appeared to be following some of the developments at the Prime Minister’s residence as Narendra Modi’s office recently released footage of the Prime Minister feeding the bird Dave, doing exercises. Yoga and a time when his mother pushed him to the wheelchair. Image quote, Getty Images Photo caption, Photo of parliament, century-old building What do we know about a house that is about to move? The Indian government has launched major construction projects for a new parliament building, housing the vice president and prime minister, at a cost of $ 2.7 billion. According to government documents, the prime minister will be housed in a new ten-story building, which will also house the presidential palace and the offices of the Ministry of Defense. Why does he want to move to new homes? Officials say the prime minister’s current residence is in an unsuitable and insecure location and a good, comfortable building is needed, which is easy to maintain. They said the prime minister needed to find a house near his office as the roads were congested, hampering his work. All of this is happening at a time when the people of the country are struggling with coronary heart disease.

