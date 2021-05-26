Big Data Industry Show Kicks Off in Guizhou, Southwest China, Highlights Data Security and Innovation





Logo of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 on Wednesday in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province Photo: Chi Jingyi / GT Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday addressed the opening ceremony of the 2021 China International Big Data Industry Online Expo, held in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China. southwest China, Wednesday to Friday, online and offline. Liu stressed the importance of big data in innovation and development in the post-COVID-19 era. “China is expected to expand big data application scenarios and promote the integration of digital technologies in various industries. China will also open up more to welcome international companies to invest in China,” Liu said, adding the country strengthen the construction of IT infrastructure. power and data power. During his inspection visit to Guizhou in February, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted efforts to further integrate big data into the real economy, foster and strengthen strategic emerging industries, and accelerate the development of a system of modern industries, the Xinhua News Agency reported. This year’s exhibition will focus on data security, 5G-driven digital intelligence transformation, industrial digital transformation, global commerce in digital services, and cutting-edge science and technology achievements in big data. of the whole world. According to the event organizer, a total of 225 companies will participate in the expo with their exhibition booths, including Huawei, the manufacturer of nucleic acid test kits BGI Group, China Mobile, the leading technology company of facial recognition SenseTime, Tencent and Baidu. In addition, 53 national enterprises and enterprises from 51 countries and regions will participate in business exchange activities through online and offline events. The exhibition, the first of its kind in China, has been held in Guiyang since 2015. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2019, the show attracted more than 448 companies from 59 countries and regions. Liu also hoped that the fair would be able to contribute to the development of the digital economy in Guizhou Province. Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou, has already become a major data center in the country. The added value of the digital economy in Guiyang amounted to 164.9 billion yuan ($ 25.7 billion) in 2020, contributing 38.2% of its GDP. The city has hosted more than 5,000 companies focusing on big data and digital-related industries. Global Times

