Polite Pakistani thief jokes with trader in daylight Heist is Gold





A recent viral video of a thief assaulting a shopkeeper in daylight in Pakistan lures eyeballs for ‘courteous theft’. What’s funny are the hilarious jokes the two indulge in. The incident captured by the surveillance camera circulated on the Internet and left Internet users chuckling. The short clip originally posted on Instagram shows two thieves dressed in cliché all-black outfits. One wearing a balaclava and black mask to hide identity was seen picking up items from the shelves and handing them over to the other for safekeeping.

Meanwhile, the poor trader was seen looking for money in the cash drawer and putting it in a bag. When the thief asks him: “Baden note kahaan hain (Where are the big bills)”, the shopkeeper replies that he has not yet made enough sales.

In addition, the trader asks the man if he can keep the change. To which the thief agrees and says, “Haan, dus-bees rehne do (Yes, keep 10-20).” He tells the owner that even he has no money and that is the reason he is forced to commit such crimes.

Pakistani flight video !! “Bade note kaha hain” “Abhi kuch hua hi kahan” “10-20 to rehne do” “Hamare paas bhi nai hai yaar, hum to majburi e kar rhe .. Imran khan beep beep something” “Fir se mat ana bhai “” Inshallah fir ni ayenge “😭😭Courtesy @notmanoj_ on IG pic.twitter.com/LaXBzEFytM— PratsD (@pratsd) May 25, 2021

The shopkeeper later asked him not to come back and the “ courteous thief ” agreed. The video later shared on Twitter has garnered around 3,000 views so far and has left internet users chuckling. One of the users praised “ethical thieves” and wrote “itne ache chor OMG kaise (how are those thieves so nice)”, with laughing emojis. While another commented, “My favorite choir is the ethical choir!”

The video was first shared by verified “24 News HD” YouTube channel in February 2021.

Last year, a similar video from Pakistan surfaced, showing two bugles returning valuables they had stolen from a food delivery man after he burst into tears. They changed their minds and were even seen to console him with a hug.

