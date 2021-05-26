Amid COVID-19, we shouldn’t lose sight of challenges like climate change: PM Modi





“For us, a sustainable way of life is not only a question of the right words, but also of good deeds,” Prime Minister Modi said (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that while continuing to fight COVID-19, the world should not lose sight of other big challenges like climate change. While delivering the opening speech on the occasion of the “World Vesak Celebrations” on Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Modi said that the “reckless lifestyle” of the present generation threatens generations to come. “My friends, COVID-19 is certainly a major challenge that we face. While we are doing all we can to combat it, we must not lose sight of the other challenges facing humanity. One of the challenges facing us is The biggest challenge is climate change – the present threatens generations to come, ”he said. PM Modi noted that weather conditions are changing, glaciers are melting, rivers and forests are in danger. “We can’t let our plants stay injured. Lord Buddha emphasized a way of life where respect for mother nature is paramount, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Expressing his pride in the country’s achievements on the environmental issue, Prime Minister Modi said India was among the few major economies to be on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. “For us, a sustainable lifestyle is not just a matter of the right words, but also of good deeds,” he said. The Prime Minister also thanked first responders, frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and volunteers for selflessly risking their lives every day to serve others in need. He expressed his condolences to those who have suffered and lost their near and dear ones. The Prime Minister noted that the pandemic has impacted every country around the world and has also left a huge economic impact, and acknowledged the individuals and organizations who rose to the occasion have helped to the fight against the pandemic and said their actions were aligned with the teaching of Lord Buddha. “Over the past year, we have seen many individuals and organizations rise to the occasion and do all they can to reduce suffering. I have also learned of the organizations generous contribution in equipment and materials. Buddists, Buddhist Dharma followers all over the world more … By the outpouring of generosity and the support of other humans, actions are in accordance with the teaching of Lord Buddha, ”he said.

