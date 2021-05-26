Negotiations underway to renew the gas export agreement with Turkey





Tehran, head of the Iranian National Gas Company (NIGC), said natural gas exports to Turkey continued under the current 25-year contract between the two countries and that negotiations were also underway to extend the agreement. The current contract with Turkey is in force and exports to that country continue as a match has been made to extend the contract, Hassan Montazer Torbati told ILNA on Wednesday. Many of Turkey’s gas contracts with other countries are in the final stages, all of which touch on each other, Torbati noted, adding: Anyway, I think as we are going to offer some of our natural gas in energy exchange, there is room for the development of contracts, whether through the NIGC and the Ministry of Petroleum or private companies and in this regard the energy exchange can be a good space for future gas exports. The NIGC chief further said that Turkey has made some changes to its energy import procedures and has somehow included the private sector in its gas contracts. In Iran, in addition to the Oil Ministry, the sector private could also enter the arena. Regarding gas exports to Afghanistan, the official noted: “Exports to this country are also continuing and we are mainly focusing on regional businesses and exports to towns near the border.” Exports to Afghanistan depend on communication and initial assurances from both governments, but in any case, we try to export to Afghanistan through private sector companies, Torbati added. Iran is Turkey’s second-largest supplier of natural gas after Russia. Tehran sells around 10 billion cubic meters per year of gas under a 25-year supply contract with Turkey, which it uses for power generation. Gas exports are carried out via a 2,577 km (1,601 mile) pipeline from Tabriz to Ankara. Turkey imported 7.7 billion cubic meters of gas from Iran in 2019, or about 17% of its total gas imports. After the reimposition of US sanctions in November 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear that his country would continue to buy natural gas from the Islamic Republic. Iran’s natural gas exports to Turkey halted on March 31, 2020, after an explosion and fire on a pipeline on the Turkish side of the border; the reasons for the explosion have not been officially announced. Iran has resumed its gas exports to Turkey after a three-month hiatus. EF / MA

