How social enterprises can curb the losses suffered by this pandemic





Amid the worrisome outbreak, the news last year of Pakistan having completed the 10 Billion Trees Tsunamai Challenge (10BTT) 10 years before its end has been a blessing for all. Following this dynamic success, PM Imran Khan inaugurated the Moonsoon Tree Plantation Drive to further the cause of 10BTT on July 17th.

In October 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Clean Green Pakistan Project (CGPP). It was an exclusive action for the country after 10BTT by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at their 25th Conference of the Parties held in Madrid, Spain. The two projects respectively emerged for the preservation of the environment.

The CGPP not only seized this opportunity to stop the depletion of the forests, but also to stop the growing poverty in the country. Malik Amin Aslam, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisor on this project, confirmed that around 0.5 million poor men, women and orphans were employed to contribute to what is now a huge success for the country, valued by the UN, UNDP and the world. Economic Forum. The term for such a job is green job.

This is an area in which the government is seen to be proactive, but not the only one. The government is working extensively on other projects to remove the damage that the current pandemic has caused us; the Leh Expressway, NDMA hospital, Hydel hydroelectric projects.

There are a number of companies that have worked diligently to promote corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. Foodpanda was tasked with distributing face masks in Karachi to sensitive areas when the pandemic was at its peak in 2020, along with pictures on how one can use them. 50,000 masks were distributed in a single city. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has urged companies to act fully in good faith and direct all of their CSR activities towards the prevention of COVID-19. MOL has furthered the cause of the Citizens’ Foundation to create a safe educational environment for disadvantaged students, especially in KPK areas.

But why aren’t we more keen on having social enterprises as full legal entities, and just partaking in the concept for a few fixes here and there?

We are a philanthropic nation and social enterprises just might be the perfect way to show it. Social enterprises have a simultaneous relationship between profit and philanthropy. While working on their business, they also tend to take eco-friendly insiders. The diversity that a social enterprise can offer is what makes it a necessary tool to thrive in a country in dire need of financial and sustainable support.

We know of various platforms covered within the framework of social entrepreneurship; Akhuwat, Hashoo Foundation; Desi Tour Project, Rizq, Fori Mazdoori to name a few. A reflection paper from the British Council Social Enterprise Development in Pakistan: A Way Forward 2019 shows how young people are more engaged in social entrepreneurship and how they have spread widely in education and social protection. The purpose of the Social Entrepreneurship Center is to give a helping hand to businesses that want to pursue such a conundrum.

Yet we are a long way from having taken preventive measures to truly ground ourselves in the concept of social enterprise. What is currently lacking in Pakistan is overdependence on the government to meet all the needs at this time. What is much more needed is to encourage our young people and all entrepreneurs who can use their expertise to create a socially safe environment for the citizens concerned.

One way to do this is to balance the motive for being socially active with the motive for earning enough profit to maintain the motivation and activities behind the old motive. Such a business dynamic is found in individuals, in particular young people who have contributed massively to the economy by creating startups. Not only are these startups able to help Pakistan socially, but also economically and financially. CreditBook has helped many small and medium-sized businesses digitize their records, while making a profit of 450% in just a few months last year. The contribution of these startups to the startup ecosystem has led Pakistan to be globally recognized as an emerging country in the world of investment. There has been a significant increase of around 20% in 2020, despite the largest increase in Covid-19, investments from international entities in different Pakistani startups.

Another avenue is government intervention which can promote the formation of social enterprises. At this point, we can learn a lot from Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030 plan. Saudi Arabia has decided to reduce its employment rate to 7%, and an incentive to achieve this is to build a larger system. for SMEs in the economy. Saudi Arabia further plans to increase its target market share to 30%, while promoting environmentally friendly companies that can globally improve the environmental situation by 2030. In turn, the Saudi Arabia has also decided to take advantage of the Pakistani 10BTT challenge by planning a similar initiative to fill the heavily deserted areas of the country. The task would be inaugurated in collaboration with Pakistan, as Saudi Arabia recognizes Pakistan as a major asset in ecosystem restoration.

