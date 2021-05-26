I cry with them, says Prime Minister Modi as he welcomes the death of Covid-19 | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic was the worst crisis humanity has seen in decades and that it had not experienced a crisis like this in a century as India recorded so far more than 27 million cases of Covid-19. The pandemic has affected all countries. Our planet will not be the same after Covid-19. In times to come, we will remember future events as before or after Covid, Prime Minister Modi said during a speech at the Vesak virtual world celebrations on Buddha Purnima. PM Modi gave the keynote address at the online prayer session hosted by the International Buddhist Confederation as Buddhists around the world celebrated Vesak to observe the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddhas amid restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Also look | Our planet will not stay the same: PM Modi on Covid second wave, vaccines We now have a better understanding of the pandemic, which strengthens our strategy to combat it. More importantly, we have the vaccine which is absolutely important in saving lives and beating the pandemic, the Prime Minister said. The emergence of a vaccine in a year of pandemic crisis shows the power of human resolve and tenacity. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on Covid-19 vaccines, he added. Read also | The Covid-19 vaccine is absolutely important to beat the pandemic: PM Modi While PM Modi stressed the importance of the vaccine in saving lives and overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, he also thanked frontline and healthcare workers for their contribution. I salute once again our first responders, frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and volunteers who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need. To those who have suffered and lost their near and dear ones, I want to offer my condolences. I cry with them, he said. Read also | 2.08 lakh new Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours, downward trend maintained Last year, the Prime Minister, during his virtual speech at the event amid the first wave of the pandemic, underscored India’s commitment to serving humanity and highlighted the supply of the countries in critical drugs and humanitarian aid to several countries to help fight the crisis. Vesak is a special day to mark three key events in the life of the Buddhas, one’s birthday, the attainment of enlightenment, and the attainment of Nirvana. The United Nations recognized it as International Vesak Day in 1999 and it has been celebrated internationally, including in United Nations and Unesco offices, since then.

