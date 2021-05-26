Airlangga calls for public participation in Covid-19 vaccination program





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister coordinating the economy Airlangga Hartarto ask the public to participate more actively to follow the Covid-19 vaccination program. Airlangga pointed out that successful vaccination program what government does requires community support. “We are asking for the support of the community to continue to implement health protocols and for people to be able to follow / implement vaccinations as well. We hope that any community participation is eagerly awaited, ”said Airlangga, quoted on the Secretariat’s website on Wednesday (5/26/2021). Read also: July 2021, applicants and migrant workers are prioritized for the Covid-19 vaccine According to him, the government still guarantees the safety, quality and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine used in the country, so that there is no doubt that the public is participating in the vaccination program. “The vaccines supplied to Indonesia go through an evaluation process by POM which has received expert consideration from ITAGI and the World Health Organization (WHO),” Airlangga said. Airlangga said vaccination is one of the crucial steps that will determine the success of ending the Covid-19 pandemic as previously mentioned by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Also Read: Hosted By Garuda, INACA Airline Crew Join Covid-19 Vaccine Program “President Joko Widodo has said that vaccination against Covid-19 is a game-changer, which is one of the crucial steps that will determine our success in ending the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. Therefore, the government has accelerated the implementation of the vaccination by paying attention to regional or geospatial aspects based on the red and orange zones, as well as economic activity. This is to achieve community immunity (herd immunity) in which the government target of 70 percent of Indonesia’s population or 181.5 million people is to receive vaccines. Also Read: Successful Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program, Thousands of IWIP Employees Receive Vaccines “The vaccine achievement to date is 24.9 million, with details on human resources for health having 1.5 million for the first dose, the second dose of 1.4 million; the elderly with the first dose of 3.1 million, the second dose of 2.1 million; and officials, the first dose of vaccination is 10.4 million and the second dose is 6.5 million, ”he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos