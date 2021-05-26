Pakistan presents plan for bilateral relations with US based on economy, not security, defense ties: report





In line with this approach, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed an Apex committee in March to formulate a new strategy on relations with the United States under the Biden administration, according to the report.

Seeking a “paradigm shift” in his relations with the United States, Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf presented his US counterpart Jake Sullivan with a plan to strengthen bilateral relations not based on security and peace. defense, but focused on economics and commerce, according to a media report Wednesday.

Yusuf, who was appointed National Security Advisor (NSA) this month, met Sullivan in Geneva on Sunday. In a first high-level face-to-face meeting, the Pakistani and US NSAs held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Breaking with past practice, Yusuf presented the Pakistani plan, seeking bilateral cooperation with the United States not based on security and defense, but on economy, trade and business.

Sources close to development told the Express Tribune that Pakistan is seeking a “paradigm shift” in its approach to relations with the United States.

Pakistan’s relationship with the United States has often been viewed as transactional as Islamabad has long relied on the country’s strategic location to leverage Washington.

Former US President Donald Trump suspended all security assistance to Pakistan in January 2018, arguing he was unhappy with Islamabad’s cooperation and role in the fight against terrorism.

However, there has been a consensus among policymakers that Pakistan needs to move from geostrategy to geo-economy. During a security dialogue in Islamabad held earlier this year, Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders spoke about the change.

In line with this approach, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed an Apex committee in March to formulate a new strategy on relations with the United States under the Biden administration, according to the report.

The 14-member committee is chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and includes ministers of finance, national food security, economic affairs, information technology, a national security adviser and government aides. Prime Minister on Trade, Climate Change, Human Resource Development, Power and Investment.

The mandate of the committee focused only on finding ways and means to seek cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in the fields of economy, trade, business, energy, technology and climate change. This is seen as a clear departure from the earlier approach taken by Pakistan and the United States, which was largely focused on security cooperation with Afghanistan.

According to the report, Moeed traveled to Geneva with a “plan” that envisioned Pakistan’s desire to expand relations with the United States beyond security cooperation and Afghanistan. Different ministries and departments have made several proposals identifying potential areas of cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

The Board of Investment (BoI) has proposed to attract more US foreign direct investment to Pakistan, especially through technology companies. The BoI is also seeking American investments through special incentive regimes.

The Ministry of Commerce has suggested the creation of a US-Pakistan economic zone near the port of Karachi to allow reprocessing at concessional rates.

He also proposed to strengthen structured engagement through the TIFA Ministerial Council and the Business Opportunities Conference. The last time the TIFA board meeting was held in May 2019. The US-Pakistan TIFA is the main mechanism for the two countries to discuss trade and investment issues and focus on ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

The United States remains Pakistan’s main export market. The Commerce Department also sought to quickly finalize the Reconstruction Opportunity Zones Bill, which was promised by the Bush administration in return for Pakistan’s support for the US war in Afghanistan. However, it is not clear whether the Biden administration is receptive to the idea given its strategic priorities and close ties to India. In addition, close ties between Pakistan and China may be a major factor that could prevent the United States from seeking broader engagement with Pakistan, according to the report.

It is believed that, given the conversation Pakistani authorities have had so far with the new US administration, Washington has linked future cooperation with Pakistan to complete the Afghan peace process.

Unlike in the past, this time the United States does not want to give any incentive to Pakistan until the end of the Afghan part. If there is a peace deal to the satisfaction of the United States, it is likely that Washington will offer some incentives to Islamabad on trade, economy, and other matters.

Meanwhile, sources have said Moeed may visit Washington shortly after his recent meeting with his US counterpart, according to the report.

Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos