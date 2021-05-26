Boris Johnson ‘wanted Chris Whitty to infect him with Covid on live TV’





Boris Johnson wanted to be infected with Covid on live television, Dominic Cummings could say today. Reports published in The Sun and Metro on Wednesday indicate that the prime minister wanted to be infected with the deadly virus to prove it was harmless. Dominic Cummings is about to allege Boris Johnson said ‘Covid only kills 80’ too. Boris’ former adviser is expected to testify to MPs on May 26. The Prime Minister wanted Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty to bite him with the virus “so everyone can see that there is nothing to be afraid of”, according to reports. Since leaving government in November after a behind-the-scenes power struggle, Mr Cummings has become one of the toughest critics of Mr Johnson’s administration. But questions have also been asked as to why, as the Prime Minister’s most powerful adviser who has spoken to Mr Johnson’s authority, he has not done more. Mr Cummings’ evidence session takes place a day after the anniversary of his sensational press conference in the Rose Garden at No.10, where he sought to justify the lockdown violation by visiting the county of Durham and Barnard Castle at the end of March 2020. The relationship between Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings is believed to have deteriorated after an information war over the so-called ‘talkative rat’ leak of plans for a second lockdown. Downing Street did not deny that Mr Johnson made the remarks, but when asked about the report he said: “There is a huge task ahead for this government. “We are fully focused on recovery from the pandemic, on the roadmap and on vaccine distribution while respecting the public’s priorities. “Throughout this pandemic, the government’s priority has been to save lives, protect the NHS and support jobs and livelihoods for people across the UK.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos