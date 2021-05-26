Dark Company Offers $ 500 Billion Invest, Seeks Date With PM Modi: Everything You Need To Know





An obscure US-based company Landomus Realty Ventures ran front-page ads in major dailies on May 24 seeking a date with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to invest a whopping $ 500 billion in India. This stake would come under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Non-NIP projects listed by the Indian government as part of the India Investment Grid for the “Invest India” initiative, the company said. Under the NIP, the government is planning an infrastructure investment worth Rs 111 lakh crore in the 2020-25 fiscal year. The US-based company with an office in Bengaluru has just 19 employees and has a turnover of $ 15 million. Zauba Corp, a service provider that shares the financial performance of companies, mentions that Landomus Realty Ventures Private Limited is classified as a non-governmental company, registered in the Registrar of Companies (RoC) Bengaluru with an authorized share capital of Rs 1,000,000 and released capital Rs 100,000. According to Business World, the company’s website was registered in 2015 by United Land Bank, headquartered at Sivan Chetty Gardens in Karnataka. The website give the address a Landomus Realty Ventures Inc as parent company, based in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. Although the motive for such publicity is not yet clear, more information on its source of funding, promoters and revenues is awaited. Meanwhile, Zoominfo, a database provider for businesses, said, “Landomus Realty Ventures Inc was established with the aim of acquiring plots of land and establishing land banks in India.” Links with Indian University for the Deaf According to the IANS, the directors of the company, Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash, Yashas Pradeep Kumar, Rakshith Gangadhar and Gunashree Pradeep Kumar, are also linked to the Indian University for the Deaf (DIU), which is another unknown entity. According to the IANS report, the promoters of Landomus are also listed as administrators of the university. The University’s website was taken down as a result of the IANS report and a 404 error message now appears on the website page. This means that the server is down. “The Indian University for the Deaf (IUD) is India’s first exclusive university for the deaf that offers bilingual education to deaf and hard of hearing students, such as Gallaudet University,” the IANS report said. There is not a student or teacher who has identified with this university to date. The university is expected to grow into a 100-acre campus with five million square feet of infrastructure.







