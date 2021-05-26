Politics
Erdogan says fourth judicial reform package will be submitted soon
Turkey’s fourth judicial reform package will soon be submitted to lawmakers, the country’s president said on Wednesday.
“The fourth judicial package, which constitutes a new link in our reform efforts, will soon be submitted to our parliament,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting of the parliamentary group of the Justice and Development (AK) party.
The fourth package will include “very important” innovations to help the public deal with the administrative judiciary and strengthen safeguards in criminal proceedings, he said.
“Immediately after, we will roll up our sleeves for the fifth judicial package,” Erdogan added.
Commenting on the continued efforts to draft a new constitution to replace Turkey’s coup-era charter, he said: “A new constitution will emerge from the conscience and opinions of the nation, and it will be there. most precious legacy we will leave to future generations. “
Erdogan said last November that his administration would adopt sweeping reforms in the economy and the judiciary with further steps to raise the standards of democratic rights and freedoms.
– Attacks on Turkey targeting the Interior Minister
Erdogan also said he stood by the Turkish interior minister in the fight against criminals and terrorists.
“We know that the disturbances in the atmosphere of peace and confidence established in our country are at the origin of the attacks targeting our Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu. We are at the side of our Minister of the Interior in his struggle against criminal and terrorist groups, “said the president.
The target of these attacks is not our interior minister, but rather the efforts to build a large and powerful Turkey, Erdogan said.
“The targeting of our friend Binali Yildirim, who has been Minister of State, Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament, and also president of our party, is another sign that shows the real intentions (against our country),” he said. -he declares.
“We will expose this game, just as we have never agreed to attack our country through our personality, our party or our colleagues,” he added.
The government will find members of criminal gangs “everywhere in the world they flee,” Erdogan said.
“Our nation sees them and recognizes them very well and notes whoever tries to carry out an operation against Turkey through the AK party,” he added.
Praising the work of the Interior Ministry, Erdogan said that for 19 years Turkey had brought down criminal gangs one by one using all means at their disposal.
“Over the past three and a half years, nearly 750,000 drug-related suspects have been arrested in more than 530,000 operations, and 85,000 of them have been detained,” he said. he declares.
– Unmanned warplane
Regarding Turkish technology, Erdogan said the success of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles on the ground has produced results that require the rewriting of traditional warfare strategies.
Turkeys 180 Bayraktar TB2 drones operate in four different countries, including Turkey, he said.
“Our goal is to be one of the first countries to have an unmanned combat aircraft fully controlled by artificial intelligence.
“We plan to fly our unmanned fighter jet in our skies in 2023,” he added.
The Bayraktar TB2 entered the inventory of the Turkish armies in 2014 and is currently in use by several other countries, including Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan.
Turkey has effectively used its advanced drones over the years in cross-border counterterrorism military operations, such as the Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Spring Shield, to liberate areas near the Syrian border from terrorist groups.
