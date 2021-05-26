Hospitality industry body appeals to PM Modi for pandemic relief





The Hotel Association of India (HAI), the umbrella body for hotels, called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for immediate action to help the hotel industry on the brink of collapse HAI said in a statement Wednesday. The lobby requested intervention in five key areas. These include a single loan settlement and the extension of loan moratoriums until September 2021 and the waiver of all statutory obligations at central, state and municipal level for the pandemic period. The increased loan burden in an era of almost no income can only serve to increase bank APNs and the moratorium will give the already crippling industry a respite, the association said. “The hospitality industry remains one of the worst affected sectors in the country and continues to struggle due to Covid restrictions and the lack of financial relief from the government.” He also called for a stimulus package that subsidizes hotel workers’ salaries by 50 percent from April 2021 to March 2022, as many countries do as part of their economic stimulus packages. HAI also called for the hospitality industry to be granted “infrastructure status” and be placed on the concomitant list in the Constitution. HAI in its letter pointed out that more than 40 percent of hotels have closed or are about to close and that 70 percent of all jobs are now at risk directly or indirectly. This will allow the industry to access long term funds at subsidized rates available for other infrastructure industries like ports, highways, airports, railways, etc. HAI also added that the infrastructure status will encourage greater investment in tourism infrastructure across the country, create income and have a ripple effect on demand and therefore contribute to the country’s economic recovery. At present, relief, incentives and other promotional aids to industries differ from state to state. For the smooth growth of the industry, there needs to be greater and closer coordination across the country. Including tourism and hospitality in the concomitant list of the Constitution will facilitate a stronger coordinating role for the tourism ministry, HAI added. The industry body also recommended the establishment of a consultative mechanism such as a working group made up of government and industry representatives, which will assist in the formulation of pragmatic policies and bring the true spirit of public partnership- private. Reiterating its earlier request, HAI called for the lifting of all statutory obligations at the central, state and municipal levels for the pandemic period, particularly during the lockdown period, for reasons of natural justice. Even with zero income and resources, many host institutions continue to pay staff for humanitarian reasons, which is now unbearable for the industry, HAI said. Welcoming the government’s efforts to promote domestic tourism, the industry body also pointed out that the expansion of domestic tourism will require the creation of suitable housing to meet growing demand. The hospitality industry is a provider of key tourism infrastructure meeting the basic accommodation needs of travelers of all kinds. The potential shock to the livelihoods of millions of people working in the hospitality industry is enormous. The Indian hospitality sector has a critical role to play in the post-pandemic economic recovery and has been heralded as the fourth pillar of the Indian economy. HAI requested the intervention of the PM and the directorates for the implementation of the suggestions to save the jobs of the industry and the lives and livelihoods of the citizens employed in the hotels and to enable the industry to recover. so that it can make its contribution to the national economy. HAI added. WHAT HAI WANTS Single loan settlement, extension of loan moratoriums until September 2021

Incentive package subsidizing 50% of hotel employee salaries

According to the “ infrastructure status ” of the hospitality sector

Waiver of statutory obligations at central, state and municipal levels for the pandemic period

Formation of a working group made up of government and industry representatives

