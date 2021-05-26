7 years of PM Modi | India needs a new Marshall Plan





The pandemic poses new questions to the BJP, the government.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week ends seven years as head of the country amid what he himself has called a once-in-a-century pandemic. In the midst of the deadly second wave of COVID-19, his party, the BJP, despite investing a lot of political capital in the West Bengal Assembly polls, lost to the Trinamool Congress. This, many confused him, was a commentary on handling the pandemic in its second avatar, particularly in later stages of the poll. Will the seven-year itch, that scourge of the office and other partnerships, affect Mr. Modi, like his predecessors from Indira Gandhi in 1973-74 to Manmohan Singh in 2011? Or will his dream come to fruition? According to political scientist Ashwani Kumar of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, the pandemic is nothing less than a tsunami, disrupting existing models of governance and life, centered on health resources. COVID-19 crisis | BJP leaders concerned about party image Although I hesitate to predict, but the future of the ruling BJP government depends on how quickly and effectively it tackles the issue of mass immunization of people especially belonging to the marginalized and poorest strata of the country. the society. The pandemic threatened to test the BJP’s march from an ideological movement, then party and now government, he observed, addressing The Hindu. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in February-March, he added, promise to become a referendum on the BJP. The pandemic has exposed the growing gaps between government and party, damaging the reputation of parties as a social service organization and bearer of social capital. In short, the government must unveil an Indian variant of national reconstruction – a people-centered Marshall Plan to modernize, modernize welfare infrastructure in individual states, revamp the architecture of federal governance, and expand the arch. individual freedoms at the time. existential crisis. And most importantly, perhaps urgently, the nation is in need of a touch of healing, reaching out to grieving families and individuals, no matter their level of poverty or wealth, their isolation or their relationships. This is where the future of the BJP’s national government lies, at least for the immediate future, he said. Healthcare matters more Badri Narayan, author of the well-received biography of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram Kanshi Ram: leader of the Dalits and new book on RSS Republic of Hindutva: How the Sangh is redesigning Indian democracy, said Mr Modis’ previous call on governance issues should focus on healthcare rather than roads and flyovers now. This pandemic is a kind of stop sign for development policy that was spawned by the neoliberalism of the 1990s from both Congress and the BJP. Now, living, accessing health care is more important than a road or a flyover, people are looking at health care on the spot, rather than other things, he said. He also highlighted the nature of the disease and how it affected daily interactions in society, the need for social distancing, how hospice care had been taken out of the hands of parents, and even the way we mourn. one death together, leading to enormous social fragmentation. The conceptual framework of what it means for a government to be with the people has changed and this must reflect the way governments react, he said. Reconstruction, not in the traditional sense after a natural disaster, but in a different conceptual framework, is what the pandemic-ravaged country needs. A big demand for any government, with the first test taking place in March when Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls.

