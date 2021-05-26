Politics
Serbian party wants to thank China with Comrade Xi statue
First there were billions of dollars in investment, then millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Now there is a campaign for Serbia to thank China in a way reminiscent of a bygone era: by building a statue of Chinese President Xi Jinping (), called Comrade Xi by campaign supporters.
The proposal comes from the New Communist Party of Yugoslavia, which has paid for billboards in Belgrade to rally support for the Xi tribute to be built in a local park.
Although the Serbian government has not said whether it supports the idea, there is no doubt that Serbia has turned more east than west during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
Serbia, along with EU member Hungary, took a head start on much of the continent by vaccinating its populations after purchasing vaccines directly from China as the program orchestrated by Brussels was in the process of being rolled out. collapse.
It was also while the rulers in Belgrade and Budapest continued to court China’s soft power.
In Belgrade, a new $ 55 million Chinese cultural center is being finished on the site of the former Chinese embassy destroyed by NATO missiles in 1999 when the military alliance intervened to stop the Serbian repression in Kosovo.
The sprawling facility will include conference rooms and exhibition halls.
Hungary is considering donating land for a Chinese university campus in Budapest, despite objections from the city’s mayor and criticism within the EU over closer ties with Beijing.
Budapest and Belgrade are also to be connected by a new rail link financed by Chinese loans and built by Chinese companies.
The friendship particularly worked for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
The world’s most populous nation has invested in the only Serbian steel maker, acquired by Chinas HBIS Group, and the world’s largest copper and gold miner, now controlled by Zijin Mining.
With contracts awarded to Chinese manufacturers for the redevelopment of Serbian infrastructure, investments exceed $ 8 billion.
The government praised Xi a year ago, when China first sent critical medical aid, including hospital ventilators.
Serbia then imported 3.7 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 70% of the doses it has acquired so far.
Serbia has fully vaccinated around 27% of its population, compared to an average of 15% in the EU, according to Bloomberg data.
The question is what it means to get closer to China for the Serbs’ road to EU membership, which Vucic is pursuing.
Along with Russia, China has supported the Serbs’ continued claim to Kosovo, which Belgrade must abandon if it is to join the bloc.
EU investment in Serbia also eclipses that of China.
For others, it can only be a good thing.
The Serbian people value true friends, said Aleksandar Banjanac, the 38-year-old new Communist secretary general and the driving force behind the statue’s plan. It would be a symbolic but important gesture to show our gratitude for all the help.
