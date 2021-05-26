Ghabrana Nahi Hai: Wasim Jaffer responds to Punjab Kings tweet on Twitter ban with hilarious Imran Khan meme





Wasim Jaffer responds to the Punjab Kings tweet about the Twitter ban with a hilarious Imran Khan meme. | Photo – AP / Twitter |

Highlights Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious response to the Punjab Kings tweet about the Twitter ban. ‘tweet

Former Indian drummer and current Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Wasim Jaffer remains popular on social media for his hilarious pun intended tweets. He has often been referred to as the ‘King of Memes’ for his witty Twitter posts. Jaffer was there again, coming up with a hilarious meme to respond to a recent tweet from the Punjab Kings about rumors of India’s Twitter ban.

Reports that Twitter and Facebook were banned in India spread like wildfire on Tuesday, May 25 as users came up with memes and jokes. PBKS also joined the bandwagon and shared a meme featuring their batting coach. The former Indian drummer responded with a meme starring Imran Khan leaving the internet in half.

Check out Wasim Jaffer’s response:

Jaffer has been a hit among fans with his witty tweets and never fails to entertain them with his hilarious takes on topics related to cricket and other trending issues. Jaffer was with the Punjab Kings dugout during the recent suspension from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

PBKS made a disappointing start to the season once again, losing three matches on the trot after winning their first game against the Rajasthan Royals by just 4 points. However, the KL-Rahul-led team managed to win two of their next four games before the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.

PBKS finished sixth in the standings with just six points from eight games before the 2021 IPL was suspended. They will be looking to bounce back and find some rhythm when the tournament resumes later this year. The remainder of IPL 2021 is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates in September-October.

BCCI is currently working on a window to place the tournament and a final decision will be made at the special general meeting on May 29.

