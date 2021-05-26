Politics
Biden struggles with ‘remembering names and dates’ makes US look weak to Putin, Xi and Kim Jong Un, says Hannity
JOE Biden struggles to remember names and dates and makes the United States appear weak in the eyes of rival leaders Vladamir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, said Sean Hannity.
Host Fox in his opening monologue Tuesday night, he claimed he did not believe the president was running the ship and that his administration was trying to hide it from the rest of the world.
He also criticized Biden, 78, as a still weak, fragile cognitive disorder, marking him as a cup and saying he does little work.
Hannity even claimed the president had difficulty walking after slipping up the steps of Air Force One in March.
He said he doesn’t believe Biden has a weightlifting routine, as the White House claims, and accused him of losing his train of thought in the middle of his sentence.
Yeah, Putin, President Xi, Kim Jong Un, the mullahs in Iran, they see what you see, not good, Hannity said at the top of his show.
Joe now has trouble remembering names and dates, struggling with intricate details. He often loses his train of thought in the middle of a sentence.
More and more quickly irritable and it sometimes seems that the mug has trouble even walking.
Hannity also referred to a quote from Senator Chris Coons, a longtime confidant of Biden, who said the president didn’t say anything during meetings but sat with his chin in hand to listen.
I’m not sure who’s running the ship exactly, but he’s not that guy and it’s obviously not going well and they’re trying to hide it from the rest of the world, but we can see right through, Hannity alleged.
Look at the country in just a few months. Inflation, 4.2%, the highest in 13 years. Steel is a huge 30% increase. Copper, 32 percent. Lumber, great, you want to buy a two-by-four, now you’re paying 130 percent more than anywhere last year.
The host said power-hungry Democrats would never give Trump credit for fighting the coronavirus pandemic because of the corrupt media crowd and that Biden is not very active.
Constant weekends in Delaware we assume sleeping, and Joe seems reluctant and unable and unable to rise to the occasion, Hannity warned.
It becomes a real, clear and obvious danger.
With the media crowd trying to put a spin on the obvious struggles of Joe Biden, the Americans, we can see with our own eyes what’s going on, ”he continued.
He is very brooding, gets very confused by acronyms, and needs extensive preparations for any public event.
Hannity also claimed that Biden’s public calendar may seem particularly light compared to his predecessors and pushed back stories about his exercise regimen.
It is extremely doubtful that Joe is capable of such a routine, he said.
Remember, we are the ones who told you that everyone told us the wind made it blow more than three times.
It was a very windy day as he was going up the stairs to Air Force One, not once, not twice, but three times the wind was blowing him, very windy day.
According to press secretary Jen surrounds Psaki, Biden has so much energy and vigor that she claimed she could barely keep up with Joe.
Hannitys’ comments come after Biden was criticized by Ted Cruz as “weak” for his handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Because it is his weakness, his appeasement, his moral relativism and ambiguity, his lack of the backbone to stand up and stand with Israel that is at the root of this war in the Middle East, said Cruz on the Hannitys show earlier this month.
Rather than giving lectures [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, rather than being arrogant and attacking our friends, he should say that America stands unequivocally on Israel’s side.
HORROR FIND
Neighbor ‘in tears’ after finding body of boy ‘kidnapped and killed’, 4
MEETING ‘MASSACRE
‘Mass gunman opened fire on rail yard after setting house on fire’
MACHETTE BLOOD BATH
‘Machete father hacked 3 children and his brother’ before their grandfather ‘picked up the gun’
WORK RAMPAGE
Rail worker kills 8 and himself at union meeting by shooting at home
POLES APART
Candace Owens Says Embassies Celebrate ‘Black Death’ With BLM Flags
HAZ ABOUT THIS
Prince Harry exposes his ‘disconnect’ with Meghan’s claims about Oprah
The president has had several blunders since taking office, including his fall aboard Air Force One, accidentally calling his vice president. Kamala Harris the president, and mistakenly saying saloon when talking about hair salons.
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Biden is not sane.
In the run-up to the election, Trump said Biden was unable to combine two sentences.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]