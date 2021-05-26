Biden struggles with ‘remembering names and dates’ makes US look weak to Putin, Xi and Kim Jong Un, says Hannity

JOE Biden struggles to remember names and dates and makes the United States appear weak in the eyes of rival leaders Vladamir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, said Sean Hannity.

Host Fox in his opening monologue Tuesday night, he claimed he did not believe the president was running the ship and that his administration was trying to hide it from the rest of the world.

6 Hannity blasted Biden on Tuesday night Credit: Fox News

6 Hannity called Biden a ‘still weak and fragile cognitive mess’ Credit: Splash

He also criticized Biden, 78, as a still weak, fragile cognitive disorder, marking him as a cup and saying he does little work.

Hannity even claimed the president had difficulty walking after slipping up the steps of Air Force One in March.

He said he doesn’t believe Biden has a weightlifting routine, as the White House claims, and accused him of losing his train of thought in the middle of his sentence.

Yeah, Putin, President Xi, Kim Jong Un, the mullahs in Iran, they see what you see, not good, Hannity said at the top of his show.

6 Hannity claimed Putin would consider Biden weak Credit: AP

6 He also claimed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would follow. Credit: AP

Joe now has trouble remembering names and dates, struggling with intricate details. He often loses his train of thought in the middle of a sentence.

More and more quickly irritable and it sometimes seems that the mug has trouble even walking.

Hannity also referred to a quote from Senator Chris Coons, a longtime confidant of Biden, who said the president didn’t say anything during meetings but sat with his chin in hand to listen.

I’m not sure who’s running the ship exactly, but he’s not that guy and it’s obviously not going well and they’re trying to hide it from the rest of the world, but we can see right through, Hannity alleged.

Look at the country in just a few months. Inflation, 4.2%, the highest in 13 years. Steel is a huge 30% increase. Copper, 32 percent. Lumber, great, you want to buy a two-by-four, now you’re paying 130 percent more than anywhere last year.

The host said power-hungry Democrats would never give Trump credit for fighting the coronavirus pandemic because of the corrupt media crowd and that Biden is not very active.

6 Biden would remain silent during meetings Credit: Alamy

Constant weekends in Delaware we assume sleeping, and Joe seems reluctant and unable and unable to rise to the occasion, Hannity warned.

It becomes a real, clear and obvious danger.

With the media crowd trying to put a spin on the obvious struggles of Joe Biden, the Americans, we can see with our own eyes what’s going on, ”he continued.

He is very brooding, gets very confused by acronyms, and needs extensive preparations for any public event.

Hannity also claimed that Biden’s public calendar may seem particularly light compared to his predecessors and pushed back stories about his exercise regimen.

It is extremely doubtful that Joe is capable of such a routine, he said.

Remember, we are the ones who told you that everyone told us the wind made it blow more than three times.

6 Hannity and Trump have previously discussed Biden’s health Credit: Getty

It was a very windy day as he was going up the stairs to Air Force One, not once, not twice, but three times the wind was blowing him, very windy day.

According to press secretary Jen surrounds Psaki, Biden has so much energy and vigor that she claimed she could barely keep up with Joe.

Hannitys’ comments come after Biden was criticized by Ted Cruz as “weak” for his handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Because it is his weakness, his appeasement, his moral relativism and ambiguity, his lack of the backbone to stand up and stand with Israel that is at the root of this war in the Middle East, said Cruz on the Hannitys show earlier this month.

Rather than giving lectures [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, rather than being arrogant and attacking our friends, he should say that America stands unequivocally on Israel’s side.

The president has had several blunders since taking office, including his fall aboard Air Force One, accidentally calling his vice president. Kamala Harris the president, and mistakenly saying saloon when talking about hair salons.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Biden is not sane.

In the run-up to the election, Trump said Biden was unable to combine two sentences.