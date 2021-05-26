From the enigmatic Imran Khan to the fiery Gautam Gambhir: 5 cricketers who became politicians after their retirement





Imran Khan to Gautam Gambhir: 5 cricketers have become politicians. | Photo – AP / IANS |

Cricketers often command a lot of respect from the public and viewers of the sport and are very popular across the world. They influence a wide range of people through their work and people blindly follow cricketers and often associate them with semi-divine status. In the world of cricket we have seen a myriad of people turn to politics and win elections seamlessly because of their popularity.

However, many cricketers have the time and have often tarnished their image because of their ideologies and have faced the wrath of social media and other people. But most of all, they’ve been on people’s books because of their personality and their work. In this article we are talking about 5 cricketers who have turned into politicians, post their retirement from the world of cricket.

Imran Khan

The enigmatic and versatile former skipper of Pakistan, Imran Khan oozed class and flamboyance in his heyday and was immensely popular due to his cricketing abilities and charismatic personality. He entered the political arena in 1996, when he founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). His sole purpose of delving into his domain was to fight the ghosts of corruption in his country. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain became Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister in 2018.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin’s life course has been nothing short of a tumultuous and roller coaster ride. And this is clear from the biopic “Azhar”. Whether he beat three centuries in his first three test matches against England, embroiled in a match-fixing controversy and later oozed it unscathed, Azharuddin has a long history. He joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2009 and has long been a part of the political fraternity. He became president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association in 2019.

Gautam Gambhir

What makes Gautam Gambhir a dean of Indian cricket is his unparalleled courage, determination and fearlessness. The guiding force of the Indian cricket team at the 2007 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup final, Gambhir was an undisputed force in Indian cricket. The southpaw is also known for his face-to-face demeanor and never mince words in public or on any other platform. Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2019, and since then he has been active with the party in all elections. Gambhir is a Member of Parliament (MP) from East Delhi and the delightful drummer has repeatedly kept his promise and the truckload of responsibilities entrusted to him.

Manoj Tiwary

Solid and compact mid-tier drummer Manoj Tiwary never really got his fair share of credit as he was always overshadowed by the gigantic presence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. The 35-year-old recently had a new chapter in his life when he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He had won the 2021 parliamentary elections in his constituency of Shibpur and was sworn in as Bengal’s Minister of State for Youth and Sports. His vision is to improve the sporting condition of the state of West Bengal.

Kirti azad

Former all-rounder Kirti Azad was part of India’s 1983 gold squad, which won the World Cup. A fiery batsman who could play a crucial role in off-spin bowling, Kirti Azad was a good all-round choice for the teams he played for. The 62-year-old had played 7 tryouts and 25 ODI games during his international career and also had an illustrious domestic career for Delhi.

After his retirement, Azad joined politics as a member of the BJP and contested the Darbhanga constituency elections in Bihar. He is also the son of Bhagwat Jha Azad, who is a former chief minister of Bihar.

