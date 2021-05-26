New updates from HT: IMA writes to PM Modi on Ramdev’s remarks on allopathic medicines and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. IMA writes to PM Modi on Ramdev’s statement, declares clear case of sedition The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “action on sedition charges against Ramdev for his statements questioning the effectiveness of allopathic drugs and doctors and to end the “Disinformation Campaign on Coronavirus Disease Vaccination (Covid -19) by Yoga Guru. Read more Uttarakhands Global Bidding For Covid Vaccine Sinks; extended deadline The government of Uttarakhand has extended the deadline for manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines by about a week to respond to its global tender to purchase the life-saving vaccines due to the lack of response from a manufacturer. Read more Haryana: Law on the recovery of material damage during demonstrations comes into force A law that allows authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters who cause property damage has come into force in Haryana. Haryana’s Interior Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that the law was notified by the state government earlier this month. Read more Russia seeks to outperform the US in the Arctic with a military base to the north “The enemy will not pass,” exclaims Commander Ivan Glushchenko, standing in the sparkling white snow that surrounds a state-of-the-art Russian military base in the heart of the Arctic, site of Moscow’s confrontation with NATO. Read more Sanjay Dutt is ‘honored’ because he receives a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates, see photos Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that he had received the Golden Visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sharing a photo with the passport in hand, Sanjay was seen posing with Major General Mohammed Al Marri, director general of the Dubai Residence and Foreign Affairs Branch (GDRFA) Dubai. Read more You can now hide your account from Like on Facebook, Instagram Instagram, in July of last year, began testing a feature that would allow users to hide their likes. Shortly after, in September 2020, Facebook began testing a similar feature on its platform. Now, almost a year later, the company has rolled out this functionality to its users. Read more ‘Sachin, Dhoni were 50% useful, we don’t have that caliber’: Raja denounces Pak’s reluctance to test new players Former Pakistani batsman Ramiz Raja has expressed strong opinions on the cricket system in Pakistan and called on the board and management for their reluctance to try new players and give young people more chances. Read more Watch | WhatsApp sues Modi government: diverting attention from privacy policy?

