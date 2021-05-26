China to donate one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal, President Xi Jinping says





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday announced a donation of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal, which faces a severe vaccine shortage for providing second injections to more than one million people. Xi announced the provision of vaccines in the form of a subsidy during a telephone conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari, according to a statement from Nepal’s foreign ministry. China had supplied 800,000 doses of Sinopharms BBIBP-CorV vaccine to Nepal in March. Chinese aid comes as Nepal grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections, with 6,677 new cases reported since Tuesday, bringing the national total to 535,525. The death toll in the country stands at nearly 6900. Xi acknowledged the difficulties Nepal was facing due to the second wave of the pandemic and expressed full support for the fight against Covid-19, the statement said. During the conversation, the Chinese president announced that China will provide 1 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal as a grant. President Xi also assured that Nepal will remain a priority for China in vaccine support and cooperation, the statement added. Bhandaris’ conversation with Xi came days after he wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind to take initiatives to secure vaccines for Nepal, the Kathmandu Post reported. Nepal was seeking commercial supplies from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and vaccines from the WHO-supported COVAX center to meet most of its needs to immunize over 70% of the estimated 30 million population. inhabitants. However, Nepal has struggled to get hold of vaccines since India curtailed exports at the end of March to deal with its own devastating second wave of infections. A priority for Nepal has been the supply of two million doses of the Covishield vaccine under a commercial contract with SII earlier this year. SII has so far provided one million doses and the rest have been delayed despite Nepal making 80% of the payment in advance, Nepalese officials said. India also provided 1.1 million doses of Covishield as donations in January and March and Nepal received an additional 348,000 doses of Covishield from COVAX in March. Some 1.3 million people over 65 received the first injection between March 7 and March 15, and Nepalese officials said the process of giving them the second injection had already been delayed by more than a week. due to the original plans for the shot booster to be administered eight weeks after the first shot. COVAX recently informed the Nepalese government that further supplies to Covishield from the facility are unlikely until next year, according to media reports.

