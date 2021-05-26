“ Pakistan’s debt can be repaid if the corruption money worth trillion is recovered from the government of Imran ”





ISLAMABAD: PMLN Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb says Pakistan’s debt can be repaid if the trillions stolen by the PTI through corruption facilitated by Imran Khan are recovered in response to statements by Imran and the Minister of Justice ‘Information Fawad Chaudhry, Marryum declared that he was incompetent, unreservedly and that he was completely disconnected from the real problems of the population which are the theft of sugar, flour, electricity, gas, medicines, LNG, the destruction of the economy, unemployment and inflation.

She said that at a time when the Pakistani people are crushed by the avalanche of corruption, inflation, taxation and unemployment from the PTI, Imran Khan’s top priority is Shehbaz Sharif’s dinner, instead of tackling the misery of the people.

The former information minister said people are desperate to get rid of thieves, incompetent ministers, cartel bosses, mafias, commission eaters and touts. She told the government to stop obsessing over Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, the PDM and other opposition leaders and see the suffering of the people for one day. She said such a regime could only meet the expectations of Imran Khan, who had set the bar shamefully low.

“Only historic unemployment, inflation and historic debt can meet Imran Khan’s standards. A negative growth rate of 0.4% and inflation of 17% can only meet Imran’s criteria. It is the prosperity, development and well-being of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif that the Pakistani people remember their tenure every morning, afternoon and evening, ”she said.

Marryum said that if Imran got back the money stolen by his own corruption, it would be enough to pay off Pakistan’s entire debt.

She said personalized statistics through figure-rigging may make a false headline, but cannot solve the country’s crisis.

Has the NAB Niazi Nexus deposited the commissions charged on Broadsheet into the public treasury? Tell the public how much money the NAB Niazi Nexus has spent on making false cases in two and a half years against the opposition. Indicate the cost and payback of NAB Niazi Nexus in two and a half years. Explain that NAB Niazi Nexus got the sugar commission from Jahangir Tareen. Tell the nation, has NAB Niazi Nexus recovered 500 billion from sugar thefts?

Has the NAB Niazi Nexus recovered 200 billion rupees usurped in theft of flour? Explain why NAB Niazi Nexus did not recover 122 billion rupees from LNG theft? Did NAB Niazi Nexus Recover Rs 126 Billion From BRT Peshawar? Did NAB Niazi Nexus Make Rs 500 Billion In Medicine Scandal? Explain how much recovery was made by locking out the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Liability Commission for 8 years? Has the NAB-Niazi Nexus recovered billions from Ring Road addiction? She lambasted.

The NAB-Niazi link has caused irreparable damage to the country, she concluded.

