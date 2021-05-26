9 explosive claims about how Boris Johnson is running the country

Watch: Important Moments From Dominic Cummings’ Testimony

It was towards the end of the seven-hour committee hearing that Labor MP Sarah Owen asked Dominic Cummings if Boris Johnson is a fit and suitable person to lead the UK across the coronavirus pandemic.

“No,” came Cummings’ sharp one-word response.

At an extraordinary joint meeting of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees on Wednesday, Cummings, who was Johnson’s senior adviser between July 2019 and November last year, spoke repeatedly torn the management of the pandemic by the Prime Minister.

Here are nine remarkable claims made by Cummings.

1. He dismissed the coronavirus as a scary story and wanted to get infected on live TV

Cummings told the hearing that until February of last year, Johnson dismissed the outbreak as an alarming story, saying the virus was the new swine flu.

He quoted the PM saying I’m going to get Chris Whitty [Englands chief medical officer] to inject myself with a coronavirus live on TV.

Cummings claimed Johnsons’ attitude did not help any serious planning in Downing Street as the infections spread.

Dominic Cummings leaves Parliament Wednesday afternoon after testifying before the committee. (AFP via Getty Images)

2. His government was more concerned on March 12 about the Trump bombing campaign … and Dilyn the dog

Cummings told MPs he warned Johnson on March 12 that big problems would arise if the self-isolation measures were not announced immediately.

Instead, rather than focusing on the coronavirus that day, Cummings claimed Downing Street had been eaten up by a potential Middle East bombing campaign at the behest of Dominic Trump, and an article in the newspaper The Times about Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds fiance Dilyn. .

So we had this kind of completely insane situation where a part of the building was saying, are we going to bomb Iraq? Part of the building was arguing over whether or not to quarantine or not to quarantine her, [and] the prime minister asks his girlfriend to make crackers about something completely insignificant.

3. The Prime Minister said in March that the real danger was to harm the economy, not the health of the people

Cummings claimed Johnson, until March, was more concerned about the economy when the pandemic began.

The point of view of prime ministers throughout January, February, March was, as he has said in many meetings, that the real danger here is not disease, the real danger here is measures. that we take to deal with disease and the economic destruction it will bring. .

The first lockdown was imposed on March 23. In June last year, Professor Neil Ferguson, the scientist whose modeling convinced the Prime Minister to do so, said MP deaths in the first wave could have been halved had Johnson started this lockout a week earlier.

Boris Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday. (AFP via Getty Images)

4. “PM a thousand times too obsessed with the media”

Cummings said Johnson’s obsession with the media compromises his ability to do his job as Prime Minister.

Saying that he did not tell the Prime Minister, a former journalist himself, when briefing reporters, Cummings said: “I just heard myself because my opinion was that the Prime Minister is already a thousand times too obsessed with the media in a way that kept him from doing his own job. “

Cummings said: “I have done all I can to limit the conversation on the media,” apparently to avoid distracting Johnson.

5. Johnson prioritized the travel industry over stopping people with COVID entering the UK

Cummings said Johnson never wanted a serious border policy to tackle the coronavirus because he wanted to put the travel industry first.

The UK has been repeatedly accused of having a lax border policy during the pandemic.

Of the situation after April of last year, Cummings told the Prime Minister: We were putting all these restrictions on people in the country, but people can see that everyone is from infected areas. His madness undermines the whole message that we have to take him seriously.

By then it was back: the lockdown was a terrible mistake we should never have made, the travel industry will be destroyed if we introduce a serious border policy.

6. The PM was angry with the advisers for convincing him to impose a first lockdown

Cummings said there was a big misconception that because Johnson nearly died from COVID-19 last year, so he must have taken it seriously.

But in fact, after the first lockdown his opinion was that he was angry with me and the others with what he saw as basically pushing him into the first lockdown.

His argument after this happened was, literally quote: I should have been the mayor of Jaws and kept the beaches open. This is what he has said over and over again.

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson in Downing Street in October 2019 (Getty Images)

7. Johnson is not fit for the job and I worked against him to stop some really bad decisions

Cummings said he considered Johnson unfit for the job, as he tried to create a “structure around him to try to stop what I thought were really bad decisions and get other things through. against his will.

Cummings also said his crackers Johnson was prime minister, saying thousands could provide better leadership. He also compared it to a “shopping cart, smashing from one side of the aisle to the other”.

However, Cummings is a key person behind Johnsons rise to PM. He was campaign manager for the winning Vote Leave campaign of which Johnson was a leading figure before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

8. “ PM ignored Whitty and Vallance on the lockdown ”

The government has often claimed it was “run by science” during the pandemic, but Cummings alleged Johnson ignored England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and chief science adviser Sir Patrick Vallance , when they said in September that there had to be two. lock of the week.

Cummings said despite modeling showing the NHS was going to be crushed again, Johnson decided not to lock down.

Sir Patrick Vallance, Boris Johnson and Professor Chris Whitty at a press conference in December last year. (Toby Melville / pool)

“The Prime Minister decided no and basically said we were just going to strike and hope. A second month-long lockdown was finally imposed on November 5.

Cummings also referred to previous media reports that Johnson said he would rather let the bodies pile up than impose a third lockdown. I heard that in the Prime Ministers’ study, ”he told MPs.

9. Hancock was set up as the PM drop guy

Cummings suggested Johnson did not fire Secretary of Health Matt Hancock whom he repeatedly attacked during the hearing so that he could later be used as a scapegoat.

Cummings said he told the Prime Minister to fire Hancock almost every day. He was told, however, that you shouldn’t send him back, you should keep him there because he’s the person you fire when the investigation comes in.

My counter-argument was that if you left it there, you were going to have another round of disasters in the fall, and that’s the critical thing. “

Watch: Ruled by Donkeys’: Dominic Cummings Says They’re Crackers Boris Johnson is our Prime Minister