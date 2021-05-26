Politics
9 explosive claims about how Boris Johnson is running the country
Watch: Important Moments From Dominic Cummings’ Testimony
It was towards the end of the seven-hour committee hearing that Labor MP Sarah Owen asked Dominic Cummings if Boris Johnson is a fit and suitable person to lead the UK across the coronavirus pandemic.
“No,” came Cummings’ sharp one-word response.
At an extraordinary joint meeting of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees on Wednesday, Cummings, who was Johnson’s senior adviser between July 2019 and November last year, spoke repeatedly torn the management of the pandemic by the Prime Minister.
Here are nine remarkable claims made by Cummings.
1. He dismissed the coronavirus as a scary story and wanted to get infected on live TV
Cummings told the hearing that until February of last year, Johnson dismissed the outbreak as an alarming story, saying the virus was the new swine flu.
He quoted the PM saying I’m going to get Chris Whitty [Englands chief medical officer] to inject myself with a coronavirus live on TV.
Cummings claimed Johnsons’ attitude did not help any serious planning in Downing Street as the infections spread.
2. His government was more concerned on March 12 about the Trump bombing campaign … and Dilyn the dog
Cummings told MPs he warned Johnson on March 12 that big problems would arise if the self-isolation measures were not announced immediately.
Instead, rather than focusing on the coronavirus that day, Cummings claimed Downing Street had been eaten up by a potential Middle East bombing campaign at the behest of Dominic Trump, and an article in the newspaper The Times about Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds fiance Dilyn. .
So we had this kind of completely insane situation where a part of the building was saying, are we going to bomb Iraq? Part of the building was arguing over whether or not to quarantine or not to quarantine her, [and] the prime minister asks his girlfriend to make crackers about something completely insignificant.
3. The Prime Minister said in March that the real danger was to harm the economy, not the health of the people
Cummings claimed Johnson, until March, was more concerned about the economy when the pandemic began.
The point of view of prime ministers throughout January, February, March was, as he has said in many meetings, that the real danger here is not disease, the real danger here is measures. that we take to deal with disease and the economic destruction it will bring. .
The first lockdown was imposed on March 23. In June last year, Professor Neil Ferguson, the scientist whose modeling convinced the Prime Minister to do so, said MP deaths in the first wave could have been halved had Johnson started this lockout a week earlier.
4. “PM a thousand times too obsessed with the media”
Cummings said Johnson’s obsession with the media compromises his ability to do his job as Prime Minister.
Saying that he did not tell the Prime Minister, a former journalist himself, when briefing reporters, Cummings said: “I just heard myself because my opinion was that the Prime Minister is already a thousand times too obsessed with the media in a way that kept him from doing his own job. “
Cummings said: “I have done all I can to limit the conversation on the media,” apparently to avoid distracting Johnson.
5. Johnson prioritized the travel industry over stopping people with COVID entering the UK
Cummings said Johnson never wanted a serious border policy to tackle the coronavirus because he wanted to put the travel industry first.
The UK has been repeatedly accused of having a lax border policy during the pandemic.
Of the situation after April of last year, Cummings told the Prime Minister: We were putting all these restrictions on people in the country, but people can see that everyone is from infected areas. His madness undermines the whole message that we have to take him seriously.
By then it was back: the lockdown was a terrible mistake we should never have made, the travel industry will be destroyed if we introduce a serious border policy.
6. The PM was angry with the advisers for convincing him to impose a first lockdown
Cummings said there was a big misconception that because Johnson nearly died from COVID-19 last year, so he must have taken it seriously.
But in fact, after the first lockdown his opinion was that he was angry with me and the others with what he saw as basically pushing him into the first lockdown.
His argument after this happened was, literally quote: I should have been the mayor of Jaws and kept the beaches open. This is what he has said over and over again.
7. Johnson is not fit for the job and I worked against him to stop some really bad decisions
Cummings said he considered Johnson unfit for the job, as he tried to create a “structure around him to try to stop what I thought were really bad decisions and get other things through. against his will.
Cummings also said his crackers Johnson was prime minister, saying thousands could provide better leadership. He also compared it to a “shopping cart, smashing from one side of the aisle to the other”.
However, Cummings is a key person behind Johnsons rise to PM. He was campaign manager for the winning Vote Leave campaign of which Johnson was a leading figure before the 2016 Brexit referendum.
8. “ PM ignored Whitty and Vallance on the lockdown ”
The government has often claimed it was “run by science” during the pandemic, but Cummings alleged Johnson ignored England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and chief science adviser Sir Patrick Vallance , when they said in September that there had to be two. lock of the week.
Cummings said despite modeling showing the NHS was going to be crushed again, Johnson decided not to lock down.
“The Prime Minister decided no and basically said we were just going to strike and hope. A second month-long lockdown was finally imposed on November 5.
Cummings also referred to previous media reports that Johnson said he would rather let the bodies pile up than impose a third lockdown. I heard that in the Prime Ministers’ study, ”he told MPs.
9. Hancock was set up as the PM drop guy
Cummings suggested Johnson did not fire Secretary of Health Matt Hancock whom he repeatedly attacked during the hearing so that he could later be used as a scapegoat.
Cummings said he told the Prime Minister to fire Hancock almost every day. He was told, however, that you shouldn’t send him back, you should keep him there because he’s the person you fire when the investigation comes in.
My counter-argument was that if you left it there, you were going to have another round of disasters in the fall, and that’s the critical thing. “
Watch: Ruled by Donkeys’: Dominic Cummings Says They’re Crackers Boris Johnson is our Prime Minister
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]