Activist ’98: Reward combining Sukarno and Jokowi, PDIP should not lose





Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo. Photo: JPNN.com/Ricardo archives

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Repeated attacks targeting PDIP DPP Chairman Bambang Wuryanto in Ganjar Pranowo appear to have catapulted the name of the central governor of Java. Praise after praise was expressed by those who believed Ganjar deserved to run for president in the next presidential election in 2024. One of the compliments came from the head of the Association of Militants 98 Immanuel Ebenezer alias Noel. Not half-enthusiastic, he said Ganjar was a combination of Indonesian publisher Soekarno and President Joko Widodo. “Like Bung Karno, Ganjar is close to the little people and focuses on thinking about the development of human quality. Ganjar is also mature in the bureaucracy like Jokowi. He knows very well how to deal with people and how to solve these problems,” Noel said, Wednesday (5/26). Based on this, Noel felt that it was natural that Ganjar was loved by many people and that his eligibility had skyrocketed. Moreover, added Noel, this was all done naturally, and not the result of political conception via imagery. Not stopping there, the president of Jokowi Mania even considered Ganjar destined to run for president in the coming period. “The political parties are still waiting and seeing. But at the same time, of course, they will propose to Ganjar,” Noel said. He personally did not see any other figure who could be well accepted by nationalist, religious and millennial groups, such as Ganjar. “Other strong candidates, for example Anies, are only supported by political forces based on religion. Anies tends to be hated by people based on nationalists,” he said.







