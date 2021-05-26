Muslim states must adopt a common strategy to safeguard rights: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. PM Imran Khan addresses the Egyptian President, praises the country’s role in the cessation of hostilities in Palestine, stresses the importance of a swift and just settlement of the Palestinian question and calls for a total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories occupied, including Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the importance of solidarity between the Muslim Ummah and adopting a collective approach to safeguard the rights of Muslims, especially those living under foreign occupation.

The prime minister’s comments came during his telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, where he praised the country’s leadership for its role in the cessation of hostilities in Palestine, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

“Strongly condemning the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, and the sacrilege of the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, the prime minister stressed the importance of a speedy settlement and just about the question of Palestine, ”said the press release mentioned.

The prime minister called for the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, the statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the right to return to Palestine. He also called for the creation of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, as part of a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Highlighting recent efforts by Pakistan to amplify the voice of the Palestinian people, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the just settlement of the Palestinian question.

In addition, President Sisi invited the Prime Minister to visit Egypt, while the Prime Minister renewed his invitation to President Sisi to visit Pakistan.

It was agreed to build on the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral political and economic ties between the two countries.

