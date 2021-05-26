AEPC to PM Modi: declare clothing exports as essential services, exempt exporting units from lockdowns





Sakthivel urged buying houses and associations to convince their international customers not to cancel orders, explaining that the situation in India is improving day by day. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), an organization of clothing exporters, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare clothing exports as essential services and to exempt exporting units from Covid-induced lockdowns across the country. India. Affirming the perishable nature of clothing, PEAC President Dr A Sakthivel said in a letter to PM Modi: Most clothing exports are seasonally and fashionable, and their salvage value becomes void if production and shipping are not completed on time. The council further pointed out that it is only recently that export companies have recovered after being hit hard in the first wave of bankruptcies and labor shortages due to their migration to foreign countries. native country. As Indian clothing exporters have started to receive orders from the United States and Europe, but now with the lockdown restrictions imposed, they risk losing their orders to competing countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Cambodia and Pakistan (who) are making every effort. to take control of those regions, Sakthivel said. He added that if clothing exporters lose customers now, they may never come back in the near future, while failure to fulfill those orders could result in long-term loss for buyers. Subscribe now to the Financial Express newsletter for SMEs: your weekly dose of news, views and updates on the world of micro, small and medium enterprises APEC also met with buying houses and associations during a video conference to discuss the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. Sakthivel urged buying houses and associations to convince their international customers not to cancel orders, explaining that the situation in India is improving day by day and that the country will rebound in mid-June. He also mentioned the efforts of PEAC to vaccinate all garment workers. Representatives of the buying houses and associations said they had tried to convince international customers, who were also extremely sympathetic to India, that this was a temporary setback. However, the current lockdown will impact orders as most of them are seasonally time sensitive. Still, unlike in 2020, buyers don't expect massive customer cancellations, according to representatives. Highlighting the size and importance of the garment industry as the largest employer in India's manufacturing sector with 13 million direct workers, Sakthivel requested the urgent intervention of PM Modi to support garment exporters, especially in the MSME segment.







