Politics
Analysis: China loses Europe as Xi’s tough diplomacy backfires
Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior writer and columnist at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as the China bureau chief. He is the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist’s Award for International Reporting.
TOKYO – The European Parliament has voted by an overwhelming majority to freeze the process of ratifying an investment pact with China – an agreement Beijing six months ago saw as a great strategic victory.
It sent shockwaves across China, with just one month and changes before arguably the most important event of President Xi Jinping’s era, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on the 1st July.
Some party members fear that the festive atmosphere of the centenary will be dampened by the harsh diplomatic reality. Not only are China’s relations with the United States bad, but now the EU’s relations are stuck in a ditch.
At this rate, few Western leaders are likely to phone or telegraph congratulatory messages to Beijing on the party’s 100th anniversary.
President Xi doesn’t seem to have a lot of cards to play.
China and the EU completed drafting the Comprehensive Investment Agreement at the end of 2020, after another year of strained relations between the United States and China.
Beijing praised this achievement, seven years of development, as a huge victory on the international political scene. It has greater strategic significance than mere economic benefits, analysts said.
At the time, the EU’s relations with the United States under former President Donald Trump remained bitter. China’s well-calculated attempt to dig a wedge into the transatlantic alliance appears to have succeeded.
But dark clouds now hang over the future of the investment pact. The European Parliament’s May 20 decision to suspend the pact made it difficult for the agreement to enter into force at an early date.
China did its best to save the deal, working until the last minute. On May 17, Prime Minister Li Keqiang had telephone conversations with Mario Draghi, telling his Italian counterpart, “The two sides should work together to ensure that the China-EU investment agreement is signed and implemented. effective at an early date. “
Italy is one of China’s European friends and is the only member of the Group of Seven to officially take part in the Belt and Road Initiative. He also happens to be the chairman of the G-20 and will host a leaders’ meeting at the end of October.
China expected the European Parliament’s deliberations on the investment pact to conclude before the G-20 summit in Rome at the latest.
Li’s ultimate effort did not pay off. Tensions between the EU and China over the latter’s human rights issues had already reached a point where they could not be resolved easily.
In March, the EU imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for Beijing’s alleged mistreatment of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. These are the first European sanctions against China since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.
If viewed strictly from an economic perspective, China overtook the US as the EU’s biggest trading partner last year. With the investment pact removing barriers and making it easier for EU companies to enter the Chinese market, it would have brought benefits to both sides.
“It’s a win-win deal,” the Chinese have repeatedly said. But the EU could not put human rights issues aside and just move on.
China’s diplomatic efforts took another blow when Lithuania, one of the three Baltic states, said it was leaving the 17 + 1 cooperation framework between 17 Central and Eastern European countries and China.
The 17 + 1 is an important framework for China to exert its influence in the region and goes hand in hand with the Belt and Road Initiative.
But on May 22, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis announced that his country was absent.
To prove that China was even more attached to the 17 + 1, Xi himself – and not the usual Li – attended the online leaders meeting in February.
Some 17 + 1 members are members of the EU, and Beijing’s goal has always been to guide EU policies so that they are favorable to China by relying on its 17 + 1 friends. Lithuania threw a wrench into these plans.
A small country of less than 3 million inhabitants, Lithuania played a considerable role in the recent EU-China tit-fortat.
In March, China imposed sanctions on 10 European citizens, including a Lithuanian MP, in retaliation for earlier EU sanctions against Beijing.
But the sanctions banning entry into mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau have backfired.
The European Parliament’s freeze on the ratification of the CAI will not be lifted until Chinese sanctions, including those against the Lithuanian parliamentarian, are lifted.
Lithuania also announced in March that it would open a trade representative office in Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory. On May 20, the Lithuanian parliament adopted by majority vote a resolution recognizing China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority as “genocide”.
China responded with harsh words, with the hawkish Global Times writing in an editorial that Lithuania is “not qualified” to attack China and “this is not how a small country should act”.
“There is no problem with Lithuania withdrawing from the mechanism. But we suggest that the country should steer clear of China’s core interests,” he said.
Lithuania’s withdrawal from the 17 + 1 is based on a calculation that it will likely be more effective to deal with China as a member of the more powerful 27-nation EU than to be buried in the pro-China rally .
Lithuania also has its eyes wide open to the dynamics of international politics. The rapprochement of China and Russia in recent years is worrying for the three Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – which were annexed by the Soviet Union during World War II. They harbor strong mistrust of Russia, which unilaterally annexed Crimea to Ukraine in 2014.
Considering the capabilities of China’s cyberspace, is there a possibility that every move from Lithuania will be leaked to Russia?
You could say that Lithuania sensed the danger and instinctively began to maneuver to escape China’s influence. This decision by Lithuania could affect Estonia, Latvia and other 17 + 1 members.
What happens in German politics will also affect the future of the Comprehensive Investment Agreement.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who attaches importance to relations with China, was instrumental in securing the basic deal late last year. Germany held the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2020.
But Merkel is due to resign after an election for the Bundestag, Germany’s federal parliament, in September. If the German Green Party, which opposed the CAI from the start, joins a new government after the election, the situation will become more difficult for China.
Meanwhile, China is also facing a road and road dispute with Australia.
On May 6, he announced that he would indefinitely suspend all activities under the China-Australia strategic economic dialogue.
The move is believed to be in retaliation for Australia’s cancellation in April of two Belt and Road cooperation agreements that the state of Victoria had made with China. Australia canceled the agreements for national security reasons.
The catalyst for changing China’s international reputation has been the Biden administration’s decision to rebuild alliances, in stark contrast to the Trump administration’s contempt for alliances.
Whether it is US-EU, US-UK, US-Japan, US-South Korea or between the four nations of US, Japan, from Australia and India, cooperation between allies and partners has grown significantly in the months since Biden’s inauguration.
The path of dialogue between the main American and Chinese leaders, meanwhile, is still not in sight. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is now calling for a “diplomatic boycott” of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin in February.
In contrast, the United States and Russia announced Tuesday that Biden and Putin will hold their first face-to-face meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16.
A new divide seems to be emerging, a divide that we have never seen before.
The US, Japan, UK, other G-7 members, the EU, India, Australia and others are now circling and watching China from a distance. While all eyes are on China, meaningful direct dialogue with this country remains blocked on several fronts.
China’s only response seems to be to double down on “wolf warrior diplomacy”.
As Xi plays his cards to remain China’s first leader beyond the party’s next five-year National Congress in fall 2022, he is in no mood to admit political failure. Therefore, no major reversal is on the horizon.
If so, the current stalemate could become the “new normal” for Western nations’ diplomacy on China. Xi’s woes remain deep ahead of this 100th anniversary celebration.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]