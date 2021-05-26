Prime Minister Imran Khan vows action against DG Khan Dacoits after brutal killings video goes viral





Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to act against dacoits to Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday after a video of three kidnapped people went viral on social media, two of whom were brutally murdered on tape.

Addressing a launching ceremony in Layyah of the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card, he said he was saddened to see poor people being killed in this barbaric manner.

He said the Rangers had been given instructions to get the perpetrators to book and provide all possible assistance to the police.

“Now these dacoits will no longer be spared. No one will be allowed to harass the inhabitants of the region any longer,” he promised, adding that if necessary, a police checkpoint will be established in the region.

The Ladi gang abducted three people from the Taman Khosa area. A video that went viral yesterday showed one was shot, while the other’s limbs were cut off before being killed by the ringleader, known as Khuda Baksh.

All the while, her partner was filming the horrific events.

Gang leader Ladi said in the video that he had “killed the murderers of his companion Haroon”.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also noted with deep concern reports of the incident and ordered immediate action against the gang.

According to Hamza Salik, political assistant in DG Khan’s tribal area, members of the Ladi gang are hiding in the Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain range.

He said the border forces, with the help of Rangers and Punjab police, “will eliminate the gang”.

Sehat cards to ensure comprehensive health coverage

Speaking about sehat cards, the prime minister said that providing health cards to citizens would ensure full and free health coverage, which was previously unimaginable in the country’s history.

He said that now, with the extension of the health card to all families in Punjab province, the poor would no longer have to worry about medical treatment.

He said each family in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions can now receive health treatment worth Rs 720,000. They are free to access health facilities in public and private hospitals.

An additional Rs 300,000 can be given to deserving families when needed, he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to encourage the private sector to fully participate in health initiatives.

He noted that state-owned land could be offered to the private sector at affordable prices for the construction of hospitals and other health facilities, especially in remote areas of the country.

The prime minister said he wanted every family in the Punjab to have the health card.

He also called on the Chief Minister of Punjab to pay special attention to the backward areas of the province that had been left behind in terms of development.

The Prime Minister noted that the migration of masses from rural to urban areas has taken place due to the lack of employment opportunities and basic facilities, multiplying the population of cities, which has led to a multitude serious civic problems such as sewage problems and the scarcity of drinking water.

“Development must be inclusive in all areas, so that no area is left behind,” he said.

The Prime Minister, stressing the motive for launching the establishment of health cards, further said that poor families do not have enough resources to meet their health needs.

He said taking into account the plight of poor families led to the establishment of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH).

Under health insurance, all of these basic conditions would be met, he said.

The Prime Minister said that in Pakistan the infant mortality rate and the death rate of pregnant women were historically very high, so it is imperative to establish health facilities in all the backward areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also appreciated the solarization of all basic health units in the backward areas of Punjab province as a very good initiative.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, informed the rally that various rehabilitation projects worth 21 billion rupees were underway in Layyah.

He said every resident of the province will get a health card by the end of the year.

Punjab’s health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said a large network of health facilities would meet the health needs of people in the province.

With an additional contribution from the APP.

