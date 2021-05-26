Lakshadweep administrator’s decisions are ‘irrational’, says Sharad Pawar – The New Indian Express





Through PTI MUMBAI: NCP chairman Sharad Pawar on Wednesday criticized Lakshadweep’s administrator for his decisions, saying they would lead to the destruction of traditional livelihoods and the island’s unique culture. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar requested his intervention and said the decisions made by the administrator were “unwarranted and irrational”. Praful Khoda Patel, the administrator of Daman and Diu, was in December of last year due to the extra charge from Lakshadweep. Its new regulations, including the Antisocial Activities Prevention Regulation 2021, the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation 2021 and the COVID 19 SoP amendment, under which the RT-PCR test was made mandatory for foreigners, were opposed. “These decisions taken by the administrator of Lakshadweep would lead to the destruction of the traditional livelihoods and unique culture of Lakshadweep. This has already caused enormous unrest and protests,” Pawar said. The former Union Minister demanded that orders and decisions taken by the incumbent authority of the Lakshadweep administration be reviewed and that the necessary instructions be given to the Lakshadweep administration to withdraw unreasonable and unjustified orders. The appointment of a new administrator, who works closely with representatives of the people and takes a holistic approach to working with indigenous people, will be greatly appreciated, he said in the letter. Pawar requested the Prime Minister’s intervention to resolve the crisis. The head of the NCP also stressed that the questions raised by the deputy of his party Mohammed Faisal on the decisions of the administrator, and requested the intervention of the Prime Minister. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi threw his weight behind the people of Lakshadweep by accusing the “ignorant bigots in power” of destroying the islands. His statement comes a day after Congress demanded the immediate impeachment of the administrator of Lakshadweep, alleging that he not only destroys the peace and culture of the islands, but also “harasses” the population by imposing arbitrary restrictions. Congress also alleged that the administrator allows alcohol on the islands, which is prohibited until now, and introduced the Prevention of Antisocial Activities Act (PASA) with the aim of harassing locals, in addition to withdraw the powers of the panchayats and carry out demolitions under new provisions introduced by him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos