Boris Johnson says disgraced MP punished despite only 6 week suspension

Boris Johnson insisted that a disgraced MP received appropriate punishment for breaking the rules of sexual misconduct – despite facing only a six-week suspension.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts lost the Tory whip after the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said he made repeated unwanted advances to a staff member.

The panel ruled he had committed “significant” misconduct and abused his position, and proposed a six-week suspension that must be approved by MPs.

Mr Roberts apologized for his actions, saying the “breach of trust” was “totally inappropriate and should not have happened”.

However, he seems ready to avoid losing his seat due to a legal loophole.

A recall petition to allow voters to vote in a by-election is automatically triggered when an MP is suspended for more than 10 sitting days or is convicted of a criminal offense.







But that process only begins on the recommendation of the Commons Standards Committee or another parliamentary committee – because the independent group did not exist when the law was passed.

The government has faced calls to close this loophole, with Labor MP Gerald Jones challenging Mr Johnson on the matter to the Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Johnson said he would “take this point very seriously” before adding: “If he is referring to a Conservative MP who recently had the whip removed, he can assume that this MP has already been condemned to a tolerant punishment ”.

At this point, a Labor MP could be heard shouting ‘six weeks’, a nod to the recommended punishment for Mr Roberts.

Cabinet Minister Grant Shapps said earlier that the loophole in Mr Roberts’ case needs to be closed.

The transport secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today show: ‘This has gone through a new independent process and does not have the same rules on the so-called recall process, in which voters can essentially call. in elections.

“Although this is a decision of the House of Commons, I tend to agree that this loophole must be closed.”

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg “will say more about the lack of a recall provision,” he added.

“This should not be exempt from the recall just because it has gone through this newly independent process and I know the House leader intends to come forward and say more.”

Mr Rees-Mogg will invite the “competent bodies” to consider whether laws need to be changed to allow the recall process to be triggered.

A government spokesperson said: “A case of this seriousness highlights the need to reconsider whether the process strikes the right balance between protecting the privacy of complainants and consistency with other types of conduct cases.

“The central objective of the independent complaints and grievance system is to help improve the working culture of Parliament and it will need to continue to evolve and improve over time.

“The House leader will invite the relevant bodies to consider whether any changes could be made to the process in the future to allow the recall to be triggered.”

Labor MP Chris Bryant, chairman of the Standards Committee, said that the fact that the recall process was not triggered by a sanction recommended by the group of independent experts was a “glaring anomaly”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: ‘It is basically a decision of the House of Commons, but a case of this seriousness has raised questions as to whether any changes need to be made for a recall to be triggered. in the future.

“The Leader of the House of Commons will therefore be having conversations across the House over the next few days urging them to think about what more can be done to improve the system.”