Thanks to Wonderin.id, Telkom promotes economic recovery in the tourism sector





KOMPAS.com – Senior Vice President (SVP) Corporate Communication and Investor Relation PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom) Ahmad Reza said his party continues to take the initiative to play a leading role in the adoption of digital. This, he said, was done to encourage economic recovery, including industry tourism. “Through Wonderin.id, we will continue to encourage collaborative efforts with all stakeholders to bring the process to fruition. digitization tourism better in the future, ”Reza said in a written statement received by Kompas.com on Wednesday (5/26/2021). Wonderin.id is an Indonesian tourism digital platform created by Telkom which is designed as a technological solution to encourage the development of the tourism ecosystem. Also Read: Use A Digital Platform To Boost Sales, MSMEs Need To Pay Attention The platform presents excellent services which include ground exploration data systems (xGDS). Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Its function is to create strong bridges and networks with tourism partners in the field of product and service marketing, to simplify access to distribution and to provide information and analysis on business travel in order to ” improve the transaction experience for partners. Wonderin.id continues to strengthen its role of assisting micro, small and medium enterprises (UMKM) after working with various parties including public enterprises (BUMN) and tourism stakeholders. This was done to stimulate the growth of the national tourism economy and the advancement of an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem in Indonesia. Also read: Toraja and Mandeh are designated as National Strategic Tourism Areas “This training should be an interactive activity that can facilitate business owners. In addition, to develop its business potential with a digital transformation that is implemented in a holistic way, ”said Reza. He hopes that Wonderin.id’s services can simplify the sales management process so that various tourism business managers can keep moving forward following the latest developments.

