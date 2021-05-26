Biden chooses LA mayor, sent for ambassadorial posts

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden is expected to announce that he is appointing former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as ambassador to China and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, according to a person close to the folder.

With the selections, Biden looks to a seasoned diplomat and longtime political ally to serve in two of the country’s most high-profile diplomatic posts.

It was not clear when either of the nominations would be announced, according to the person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. The White House declined to comment on Burns or Garcetti and noted that no one is final until they are announced. “

The Associated Press previously reported that Biden had settled on former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel will be his ambassador to Japan and former Deputy Secretary of State Tom Nides, Ambassador to Israel. None of these selections have been publicly announced.

Prominent Democratic fundraisers Denise Bauer, Jane Hartley and David Cohen have also become prominent contenders for positions in France, Italy and Canada, respectively, according to people familiar with the White House deliberations but not authorized to comment publicly on the matter. During the Obama administration, Bauer was Ambassador to Belgium and Hartley was Ambassador to France and Monaco. Cohen is a senior executive at cable company Comcast.

Burns and Garcetti, if confirmed by the Senate, would come to their posts at times of high pressure in US relations with China and India.

Biden on Wednesday called on U.S. intelligence officials to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility that the trail leads to a Chinese lab.

The president also lobbied China’s Xi Jinping over his government crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, human rights violations against Uyghurs and ethnic minorities in Western Xinjiang Province, and what the United States considers unfair and coercive business practices.

Burns previously served as Under Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and as US envoy to Greece and NATO. Burns is now the Executive Director of Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum. He is also a practicing professor of diplomacy and international relations at Harvard Kennedy School.

Garcetti, if confirmed, would be sent to India as he has been overwhelmed by an outbreak of coronavirus infections and deaths. India’s death toll is the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil, and the real numbers are believed to be significantly higher.

Alex Comisar, a spokesperson for the Garcettis town hall office, declined to comment.

The 50-year-old Democrat is said to be leaving behind a city where his tenure has been defined by the coronavirus pandemic and an out-of-control homelessness crisis that has seen dirty settlements spread to almost every neighborhood.

Garcetti, who considered a 2020 White House candidacy and then became a member of Bidens’ inner circle, has emerged as a widely discussed possibility of joining Bidens cabinet last year. But he withdrew from the race, saying the raging coronavirus crisis was preventing him from walking away.

In choosing Garcetti, the president would reward a loyalist who was one of his national campaign co-chairs, who served on the committee that reviewed his pool of vice-presidential candidates, and who was one of the co-chairs of the inaugural committee. from Bidens.

The Indian post would allow the politically ambitious Garcetti to refine his foreign policy credentials before a possible future run for the White House. It’s an obvious gap on his resume, the Ivy League graduate and Rhodes Scholar spent two decades in city government, as mayor or city councilor.

The two-term mayor would leave Los Angeles with an uneven record. The mayor has been credited with the continued build-up of public transportation in a city strangled by traffic, setting tighter seismic safety standards for thousands of buildings and guiding the city through the deadly pandemic at a time when Los Angeles was once a hotspot for infections. Cases have dropped sharply in the city and some restrictions have been lifted, in line with the state’s trajectory.

But Garcetti has been overtaken by a homelessness crisis that has become a national embarrassment despite massive increases in government spending to combat it. Many streets and sidewalks remain cratered and in ruins, despite his early promise to make their repair a cornerstone of his administration.

As is the case in many large cities, the crime rate in Los Angeles is soaring. One of his former deputies to the mayor has been charged with corruption in connection with an ongoing federal investigation at city hall. And a lawsuit alleges a former senior official sexually harassed one of the mayor’s police bodyguards while Garcetti ignored or laughed at him. The mayor denies the allegations.

___

Associated Press editors Aamer Madhani and Kathleen Ronayne contributed to this report.