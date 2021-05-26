India cannot accept terrorism or it is in any way legitimate as diplomacy, says Jaishankar





Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa says it’s time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward

India cannot accept terrorism or it cannot accept that it is legitimate as diplomacy or as any other aspect of politics, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, stressing that the recent agreement of ceasefire between the armies of India and Pakistan stage, but there are obviously bigger issues.

Mr Jaishankar made the comments during a conversation with former United States National Security Advisor Gen. HR McMaster during a Battlefields Session on India: Opportunities and Challenges for a strategic partnership presented by the Hoover Institution.

Look what I can tell you at this point is that a few weeks ago we had an agreement between our Director General of Military Operations that we would not shoot each other, through the Line of Control, which has seen a lot of this. And he saw a lot of that, mainly because there was infiltration on their side, Jaishankar said when answering a question about Pakistan.

So the basis for not firing is very clear because the reason for firing is infiltration, so if there is no infiltration there is obviously no reason to shoot. This is a good step. But I think there are obviously bigger issues, added the Minister, currently on an official visit to the United States.

The military from India and Pakistan, in a surprise announcement on February 25, said they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control in Jammu and Cashmere and other sectors.

Ultimately, the two neighbors have to find ways. It is not a question of living together. You won’t live together if you don’t know how you live together, Jaishankar said.

And you also pointed out that since 1947 part of the problem has been cross-border terrorism … So maybe one should also realize what the costs have been for themselves. What he did to their own society and how it affected them. I mean, they have to think about it because they are doing it on their own, he added.

But I think it’s important right now if you think in the sense that you need a better relationship with India. On our side, there has been clarity of thought, and clarity of thought is that we cannot accept terrorism, or we cannot accept that it is in any way legitimate as diplomacy or as a whole. another aspect of politics. So let us see, you know where this progresses. Obviously, everyone is hoping for the best, added the Minister.

Ties between India and Pakistan have taken a nosedive after a terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. Subsequent attacks, including one against the Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations.

The relationship deteriorated further after Indian warplanes shelled a JeM terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed the same month.

Relations deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories in August 2019.

In March, the powerful Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward by affirming that peace between the two neighbors would help unlock the potential of South and Central Asia.

The mighty army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 72-plus years of existence, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

General Bajwas’ remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement.

