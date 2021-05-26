A MAGA 2022 contract with America? Donald Trump and Newt Gingrich have a plan





With more than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump is reportedly already preparing a new political platform, largely based on the 1994 contract of former President Newt Gingrichs (R-Ga .) With America.

According to Politico, sources close to Trumps’ agenda noted that the former president was teaming up with Gingrich to craft the plan and also spoke to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Senator Lindsey. Graham (RS.C.) in Mar -a-Lago in recent weeks as Republicans focus on taking over the House and Senate next year.

A source told the publication that while details are still being worked out, the program will likely feature America’s political approach first on issues ranging from trade to immigration, describing it as a political priority for 2022 and beyond.

Gingrich, an author of The America Contract, told Politico that the agenda is not expected to be released anytime soon, but mentioned a series of potential priorities.

It should be positive, Gingrich said. Choice of school, teaching American history for real, abolishing Project 1619, eliminating critical theory of race and what the Texas legislature does. We should say, bring it.

The former speaker said the agenda will not debut until the 2022 midterm elections draw nearer, as the world continues to change and evolve.

But advisers close to Trump have insisted he is determined to win back both houses of Congress in the next election, as the former president has met and approved several candidates.

Political talks are still in their infancy and it is premature to project exactly what this will look like, who will all be on the effort and when something might be released, a Trump spokesperson told Politico.

Just a month before the 2016 presidential election, the Trumps campaign presented its own version of the Gingrichs agenda, dubbed the contract with the US voter. In it, Trump pledged to take 28 actions in his first 100 days in office.

While Trump achieved some goals that included immigration, trade, and tax policy, only a fraction of the goals described were achieved, Politico reported. And in 2020, the GOP did not reveal any new platforms at the 2020 conventions.

The original contract with America in 1994 helped the Republican Party secure its first House majority in four decades, with the GOP seizing 52 House seats and nine Senate seats during President Bill Clintons’ tenure in the House white. Republicans have been pointing fingers at the election document ever since, as in 2010, when the GOPs Young Guns drafted a 224-page document that was similar to the Gingrichs contract.

Rachel Bucchino is a journalist for the National Interest. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, US News & World Report, and The Hill.

