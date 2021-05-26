DeFi Alliance supports the first Solana Mercurial Finance project





The DeFi Alliance startup accelerator, which has notable mentors including Coinbase, supported the first Solana-based project, Mercurial Finance.

DeFi Alliance has invested $ 100,000 in Mercurial and would help seed the protocol’s liquidity, Ming Ng, co-director of Mercurial, told The Block.

Founded earlier this year, Mercurial is building a protocol for trading stablecoins on the Solana blockchain. Mercurial can be thought of as similar to Curve Finance on Ethereum.

But according to Ng, Mercurial’s competitive advantage lies in dynamic fees and dynamic allocation with little slippage. Slippage refers to the difference between the expected price of a transaction and the price at which the transaction is executed.

Regarding dynamic fees, Ng said Mercurial’s trading fees will adjust based on market volatility. In the event of high volatility, fees would increase to compensate liquidity providers and vice versa.

Asked about the choice of dynamic fees, Ng told The Block that in traditional market making, market makers charge more spread in volatile markets because there is more demand and risk, and a lower spread. in less volatile markets to attract more volume. “So we’re looking to model these dynamic fees in our market making coffers,” Ng said.

For the dynamic allocation function, Ng said Mercurial would seek to dynamically allocate capital rather than sitting around and not being used. “On Solana, we will be able to carry out complex transactions, such as lending all the capital, and if necessary, withdrawing it for swap in the same transaction,” explained Ng.

Other backers of Mercurial include Alameda Research, Solana Ecosystem Fund, Huobi, OKEx, the founders of CoinGecko, Blockfolio, Nansen and others, Ng said. The project has raised a total of $ 10.3 million in funding to date through a Simple Future Token Sale (SAFT) deal, Ng said.

The Mercurial protocol is expected to launch next month, Ng told The Block, adding that details of which stablecoins will be supported will be announced later.

“For DeFi to thrive on Solana, stable and deep currency liquidity must be available,” Imran Khan, head of DeFi Alliance and general partner of Volt Capital, told The Block. “What Mercurial solves is the problem of liquidity + opportunity cost by intelligently providing liquidity on pairs while reaping returns + by striking stable coins.”

Earlier this month, DeFi Alliance added Solana to its ecosystem partnership program, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko is now one of the organization’s mentors.

Khan said the organization is currently working on more than 20 projects and has so far invested “millions” in blockchain projects, without providing a precise figure.

2021 The Block Crypto, Inc. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

