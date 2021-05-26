Kennedy asks Fauci if Wuhan lab lied: “You never know” – Press releases





Watch Kennedy interrogate NIAID Director Fauci here. WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) Today asked the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, about whether US grants could have funded research on the gain of office in Wuhan. The main exchanges of the credit subcommittee include: Kennedy: “Dr. Fauci, I believe you testified that you did not donate money to the Wuhan lab to conduct research on gain-of-office. Is it correct?” Fauci: “That’s right.” . . . Kennedy: “How do you know they didn’t lie to you and are using the money for functional gains research anyway?” Fauci: “Well, we’ve seen the results of the experiments that have been done and that have been published – and that the viruses that they studied are now on public databases. So none of this was a gain in function, so… “ Kennedy: “How do you know they didn’t do the research and put it on their website?” Fauci: “There is no way to guarantee that, but in our experience with fellows, including Chinese fellows, with whom we have interacted for a very long time, they are very knowledgeable and trustworthy scientists. “ . . . Kennedy: “You think all scientists told the truth about the origin of the Wuhan virus and weren’t influenced by the Chinese Communist Party, right?” Fauci: “I don’t have enough insight in the Communist Party in China to know the interactions between them and scientists, sir. . . . Kennedy: “Here is where I am coming from: you gave them money and you said, ‘Don’t do research on office earnings.'” Fauci: “Correct.” Kennedy: “And they said, ‘We won’t’.” Fauci: “Correct.” Kennedy: “And you have no way of knowing whether they did it or not, except that you trust them. Is it correct?” Fauci: “Well, we usually always trust the recipient to do what they say, and you look at the results… ” Kennedy: “Have you ever had a beneficiary lie?” Fauci: “I can’t guarantee that a beneficiary hasn’t lied to us because you never know.” Kennedy: “Can we agree that if you took President Xi Jinping and topple him and shake him, the World Health Organization would fall out of his pocket?” Fauci: “I don’t think I can answer that question, sir. I am sorry.”

