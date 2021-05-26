Covid: As Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic is condemned as a disaster by Dominic Cummings, we need a public inquiry and swiftly MP Ian Murray





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Boris Johnson’s former special adviser Dominic Cummings testifies before a committee of MPs (Photo: HANDOUT / PRU / AFP via Getty Images) Since Cummings was guilty of a blatant rule violation himself, he knows a thing or two about terrible decisions. When the public needed us most, the government failed, he admitted to MPs yesterday, adding that in hindsight, there are many actions that should have happened sooner. It was a damning proof session that revealed the country’s disastrous leadership. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise It’s an easy excuse to say things would have turned out differently in hindsight. In fact, there was a series of official drills before Covid-19 hit to test the UK and Scotland’s readiness for a major outbreak. Serious concerns were raised, including over PPE supplies and nursing homes. Everything was ignored. The governments of Westminster and Holyrood should therefore have been prepared. And then a litany of mistakes was made as the final decision to lock down the UK came too late. Thousands of lives have been lost as a result of delays and procrastination. Simply dismissing failures as “focusing on the rearview mirror, as Boris Johnson suggested in PMQ yesterday, is an insult to anyone who still mourns loved ones.” There are 130,000 lives in his rearview mirror. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Dominic Cummings claims Boris Johnson suggested getting coronaviru … We need to get to the bottom of what went so wrong, not only to make sure that mistakes will not be made again in the future, but because we owe it to those who lost their lives. The Covid public inquiry is expected to be postponed until this summer. He cannot be thrown into the tall grass, as Johnson wishes in the hopes that his conclusions will come so late that the country has moved on. Because these grieving people cannot move forward. At least Cummings apologized yesterday, the PM won’t. And unlike SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who attacked yesterday during PMQs on UK government failures, the SNP should clean up its own house before throwing stones. The same mistakes made at Westminster were also made at Holyrood but, as they themselves admit, with better public relations. There was the cover-up of the outbreak in Edinburgh following the Nike conference and then, unpardonably, the decision to move patients who had not tested or tested positive for Covid from hospitals to homes in care. If Blackford had had any decency he would have apologized yesterday on behalf of his SNP government. Scotland deserves better than two failed governments that simply blame each other for their mistakes. The Covid public inquiry must not only take place sooner, it must encompass serious and identical mistakes made north and south of the border. If answers are to be found, the top priority for governments must be recovery. More than 10,000 Scots have lost their lives and 300,000 are still on leave, unsure whether they have a job to return to. The SNP and the Tories must not combine to bring us back to old arguments and divisions while whitewashing the Covid public inquiry. Scottish Labor under Anas Sarwar is only committed to building a fairer Scotland from the takeover of Covid. We can do it and learn the hard lessons of Covid. Ian Murray is a Labor MP for Edinburgh South A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

