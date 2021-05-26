Trump biographer says CFO will turn on former president if threatened with jail as grand jury meets





Trump biographer Tim OBrien said Trump Organizations CFO Allen Weisselberg would turn on former President Donald Trump if the only other option for Mr. Weisselberg was to spend time behind bars.

The Manhattand district attorney has called a jury that will decide whether to indict Mr. Trump if prosecutors present evidence of a crime to the panel.

Mr Trump accused District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr of being led by highly partisan Democratic prosecutors and called the investigation a witch hunt.

Mr OBrien said Mr Weisselberg could be a key informant who could determine whether charges are laid.

If it’s about showing loyalty to Donald Trump or going to jail, you know, I don’t think he’s going to go to jail, Mr OBrien told CNN on Wednesday.

advised

We now know that he himself is the subject of a criminal investigation. Investigators clearly exerted pressure on him and his family members legally. Whether or not hell is the million dollar question, but if investigators have the property on him and his own freedom is on the line, of course, hell, the biographer added.

A lot of emphasis has been placed on Allen Weisselberg, Mr OBrien said, because he knows where all the financial bodies are buried, but the kids are imbued with a lot of it.

There are other executives within the Trump organization whose names have not been made public or have not been discussed much who I think … may also switch, Mr OBrien said.

He added that there was a trail of evidence in the hands of other people in the Trump organization not only because they are witnesses, but because of any emails they might have, Mr. . OBrien.

Although Trump did not use emails himself, he did use his administrative assistant, Rhona Graff, to communicate with other people and he is quoted in those emails, the biographer told CNN. So I guess the investigators have his hard drive.

Mr. OBrien said no deal was reached in the Trump Organization without the approval of Mr. Trump, Mr. Weisselberg and Jason Greenblatt. Mr. Greenblatt served as internal legal advisor to the Trump organization and then special envoy to the Middle East while Mr. Trump was in the White House.

There is no indication anywhere that Jason Greenblatt has done anything wrong or that he thinks he has done anything wrong, Mr OBrien told CNN. But he’s clearly a person with knowledge that I guess will be of interest to investigators as much as Allen Weisselberg.

The Independent has contacted Mr. Trump and the Trump organization for their comments.

