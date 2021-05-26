Turkish opposition faces surge in physical attacks as Erdogan rejoices

A mob attack on an opposition leader and his entourage sounded alarm bells in Turkey over the extent of impunity of those who attacked the opposition, as the Turkish president openly endorsed the incident like a good lesson.

Good Party leader Meral Aksener visited Turkey’s Black Sea province of Rize on May 21, which is also the hometown of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As Aksener explored the streets and spoke with traders in various parts of the province, dozens of Erdogan supporters gathered around his entourage to protest his comments comparing Erdogan to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the Israeli-Hamas outbreak.

Aksener continued his journey, as the crowd shouted slogans in favor of the Turkish president. Things took a violent turn when the mob attempted to approach him, sparking a scuffle between Akseners’ aides and Erdogans supporters. The opposition leader was forced to leave the site and taken to her car unharmed. Party officials criticized the police for failing to take timely action to prevent the incident.

The number of opposition figures assaulted, including the main opposition leader and prominent lawmakers, has reached nearly 60 in the past two years, as others feared to perform in a climate where Erdogan openly approves of the incidents and threatens more.

She put me in the same pot as Netanyahu. [She] received a good lesson in my hometown of Rize, Erdogan said on May 26, addressing his parliamentary group.

Pray they didn’t go too far in teaching him a lesson, he added. It’s a first. There are more and more to come. These are your good days, Erdogan said, threatening Aksener.

Mob attacks on opposition politicians have become common in Turkey in recent years. In 2019, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, was attacked by a mob near the capital, Ankara, during a soldier’s funeral. A man punched Kilicdaroglu in the face as he was taken to a nearby house for refuge. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, also at the funeral, tried to appease the crowd, telling them they had achieved their goal as the crowd sang Burn This House.

According to Kilicdaroglus lawyer Celal Celik, the tendency of the police to act slowly in the face of such incidents is revealing. Celik sees the attacks as orchestrated attempts against the opposition.

The attacks on Kilicdaroglu and Aksener are similar provocative attempts, Celik told Al-Monitor, claiming that the attacks on Kilicdaroglu at the soldier’s funeral and on Aksener in the town of Erdogans clearly carried a message from the government: You don’t ‘have no place in my territory.

The trial of 36 suspects accused of attacking Kilicdaroglu is ongoing, but no one is currently under arrest. Following the assault on Aksener, Rize’s prosecution quickly opened an investigation, but only on the Good Party officials involved in the fight.

Besides Kilicdaroglu and Aksener, Baris Atay, a Turkish Workers’ Party MP, was beaten by four men in Istanbul last year. The attack came right after his feud with Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu on social media. Likewise, Selcuk Ozdag, vice-chairman of the opposition Future Party, was severely beaten outside his Ankara home in January after criticizing the de facto Justice and Development Parties (AKP) coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party. (MHP), in an interview with the daily Yenicag.

On the same day, Orhan Uguroglu, the journalist at the head of the Ankara office in Yenicag, was also beaten outside his home. Although the attacks appeared to be linked and organized by the same center, suspects in both incidents claimed that they did not act on anyone’s instructions and that the incidents were just a coincidence.

Speaking to Al-Monitor, Uguroglu argued that the prosecutor’s office tried to play down the incident by charging the attackers on the grounds that they caused actual bodily harm. On objection from Uguroglus, his hearing was postponed to November. Likewise, the Ozdags assault trial was postponed until September after its first hearing.

Uguroglu is not alone. According to CHP lawmaker Utku Cakirozer, more than 40 journalists have been physically assaulted in the past three years.

The lack of thorough investigations into the incidents, the prosecution of simple charges against the perpetrators and lengthy trials appear to be encouraging factors in the increase in attacks on the opposition and dissidents.

People are arrested for criticizing Erdogan, even in the simplest terms, but when it comes to those [assailants] who act with intent to kill, they are given passage, Celik told Al-Monitor.

Gulizar Bicer Karaca, deputy head of the CHP, warns of the consequences of such impunity.

If you fail to create the feeling that the perpetrators will immediately be made to pay the price for their crimes and will be punished in the most severe way, then attacks on journalists and politicians will continue. Indeed, this is what is happening, she told Al-Monitor.

Turkey is no longer a rule of law. An order in which the judicial system no longer functions means mafia-type governance prevails, Karaca added.

Karacas’ reference to the Mafia is not without reason. Alaattin Cakici, a notorious mafia boss, openly threatened Kilicdaroglu in November 2020, accusing the main opposition leader of treason. While the investigation into the gangster threats yielded no results, Devlet Bahceli, MHP leader and Erdogans coalition partner, defended Cakici, saying he and the Mafia boss believed in the same cause.

Nowadays, another mafia boss has attracted attention. The revelations of Sedat Peker, a convicted organized crime boss who rocked Turkish politics with his videos purporting to reveal Ankaras’ dirty secrets, have also given clues as to how well organized these attacks are. Peker recently admitted that he was the instigator of a 2014 attack on the former AKP lawmaker turned critic of Erdogan Feyzi Isbasaran and a violent protest against the daily Hurriyet in 2015. Peker claimed that ‘he was involved in both incidents at the request of AKP officials.

The latest revelations, high-level approvals for perpetrators, and flaws in judicial processes make it hard to believe that such attacks are mere spontaneous manifestations of anger; rather, they appear to be a systematic effort to intimidate.

“The close ties between the Mafia and Turkish politics have now become a fact of life before us,” Hasan Seymen, deputy leader of the Future Party, told Al-Monitor, adding that the simple aim behind the attacks was to create a culture. out of fear, authoritarian governments do it.

Another important trend, according to Good Party lawmaker Umit Dikbayir, is the assault. Speaking to Al-Monitor, the government is panicking as its votes dwindle, Dikbayir said.

Uguroglu attests to this. The aim is to tactfully intimidate intellectuals, journalists and politicians, he told Al-Monitor. Governments around the world use similar intimidation tactics to distract attention when they start to lose power, he added.

Given widespread impunity, similar attacks on various opposition voices seem very likely in a culture where Turkish leaders openly defend perpetrators. Additionally, some believe darker times may be ahead as Turkey drifts into authoritarianism.

If impunity for these perpetrators becomes common practice, forestry rules will prevail, Seymen said.

Uguroglu believes the coming period will see an increase in attacks on government critics. Recalling a recent claim by a former Turkish intelligence officer that political killings could be next, Uguroglu also warns of a more serious outlook.