Ganip Warsito checks the readiness of Wisma athletes to face post-Eid Covid-19 peak





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) as well as the head of the working group on the management of Covid-19, Ganip Warsito visit the emergency hospital (RSD) Athletes’ house, Kemayoran, Jakarta, Wednesday (5/26/2021). Ganip Warsito said her visit to Wisma Atlet hospital was the first time it had been carried out after being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi as head of BNPB. “I am sorry that I can only meet you virtually today, this afternoon I am making my first visit since yesterday I was appointed KBNPB to replace Lt. Gen. Doni Monardo,” Ganip said on YouTube BNPB , Wednesday (5/26/2021). He said the visit was aimed at ensuring a number of issues related to preparedness to deal with a potential peak in Covid-19 cases after Lebaran 2021. Preparation to be checked includes healthcare staff, medicine, facilities and infrastructure. “The visit to the RSDC aims to ensure the readiness of staff and staff, including facilities,” he explained. Inaugurated Jokowi Banner Inauguration of BNPB Chief Lieutenant-General TNI Ganip Warsito (Photo by BPMI Setpres) Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially appointed Lieutenant General (Lieutenant) Ganip Warsito of TNI as head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). Ganip Warsito replaces Lieutenant General Doni Monardo. The grand opening took place at 10:00 a.m. WIB at the State Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (5/25/2021). Ganip was inaugurated on the basis of Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 79 P of 2021 concerning the appointment of the head of the BNPB. Ganip will also obtain financial rights and facilities at the ministerial level. This decision is set for May 24, 2021 and signed by President Jokowi. The president took the oath to Ganip who was accompanied by clerics. Upon his appointment, Ganip vowed to be true to the 1945 Constitution and would immediately implement the legal rules in the simplest possible way. “In carrying out my duties, I will respect the work ethic, work my best with a full sense of responsibility,” Ganip said after Jokowi’s words. continue reading Ganip Warsito Responsible for the new BNPB infographic Ganip Warsito Infographics Head of the new BNPB (Liputan6.com/Triyasni) Watch the selected videos below:

