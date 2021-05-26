Current government fails to protect criminals, says Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called the performance of the anti-corruption department over the past 31 months as exemplary.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the performance of the Punjab’s anti-corruption department, including the recovery of looted state money and land, was remarkable compared to the dismal 10-year record under the regime. Pakistani Muslim League-N.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his tweet on social networking site Twitter, presented a comparative review of the performance of the Punjab’s anti-corruption department in the PTI and PML-N government.

In the last 31 months of our government in Punjab, the fight against corruption [department] recovered Rs 220 billion, contrary to the sad record of governments PML-N 10 years, wrote the Prime Minister in a series of tweets.

The difference in the performance of the Punjab anti-corruption department during the 10 years of the PTI government and the PMLN is clearly visible in the results achieved so far. In the last 31 months of our government in Punjab, the fight against corruption has recovered 220 billion rupees, contrary to the dismal 10-year record of the PMLN government.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2021

The prime minister said that the difference in performance of the Punjab’s anti-corruption department during the PTI and PML-N governments was clearly visible in the results achieved so far. He referred to the recovery of state land worth 192 billion rupees against 2.6 billion rupees under the 10-year PMLN.

In addition, the cash collection is 2.35 billion rupees compared to only 430 million rupees during the 10 years of PMLNs. Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 billion, down from zero in PMLNs of the past 10 years, he said.

The same contrast is present in the performance of NAB. Between 2018 and 2020 of our government’s tenure, the NAB recovered 484 billion rupees against only 290 billion rupees recovered between 1999 and 2017. When the government fails to protect criminals and allows accountability to operate without interference, the results are reached

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2021

Imran Khan said the same contrast was evident in the performance of the National Accountability Office (NAB) where 484 billion rupees was recovered in 2018-2020, compared to only 290 billion rupees recovered between 1999 and 2017.

He linked the performance of the NAB to the lack of protection for criminals on behalf of the government and the guarantee of the principle of non-interference. When government fails to protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference, it results in [are] reached, he said. NNI

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos