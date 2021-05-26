Donald Trump sent CIA to outbid rival nations on PPE, says former British senior aide





Former chief adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said former President Donald Trump sent the CIA to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE) before other countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dominic Cummings made the claim while testifying to UK lawmakers in a joint committee examining the UK’s response to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Cummings, who left Downing Street in November 2020 after a bitter split with Johnson, said the UK has fallen behind in efforts to secure essential equipment and the process of purchasing PPE from the UK Department of Health was “completely desperate”.

“No system has been put in place to handle appropriate emergency purchases,” Cummings said, according to the Press Association.

“When I was having PPE meetings around the cabinet table, we were told ‘well, PPE obviously isn’t coming for months.’ […] because the shipping takes so long, ”he said on Wednesday.

Former Special Advisor No.10 Dominic Cummings is pictured on May 4, 2021. He told UK lawmakers on May 26, 2021 that ex-President Donald Trump tried to outbid his rivals for COVID protective gear. Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

“At this point, Trump sent the CIA to try and take everyone’s look at the PPE,” he added, according to Inews.co.uk.

“Gazump” is a term often used in the UK property market meaning to bid higher for a house than what had already been agreed to by the seller. Cummings did not specify which countries or in what context he believed Trump attempted to ‘gas’ the UK

In May 2020, the Trump administration said it was looking to increase its supply of N95 respirator masks to 300 million over the next three months. As of mid-November, the US National Strategic Stockpile and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) held 142 million N95 masks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Cummings made another reference to Trump during his testimony, which was very critical of UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Cummings said the UK government’s plans to tackle the pandemic in March 2020 were derailed by a demand from Trump to “join a bombing campaign in the Middle East.”

He said Johnson had been set to hold an emergency government meeting, known as COBRA. But that was disturbed after Downing Street announced that “Trump wants us to join a Middle East bombing campaign tonight.”

“So anything that has to do with COBRA on this day [on March 12] on COVID was completely disrupted because you had these two rounds of side meetings, ”Cummings said.

“You brought in and out national security officials to talk about ‘are we going to bomb the Middle East?’ And the COVID meeting was delayed, trying to figure out, are we going to do home quarantine? “he added, according to Business Insider.

On March 12, 2020, the Pentagon said the United States carried out airstrikes on weapons facilities run by an Iranian-backed militia in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed two American soldiers and a British soldier near Baghdad.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

