Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on vaccine certificate, but state responsibility: Priyanka Gandhi

“Vaccines in India have become a tool of personal publicity for the Prime Minister,” said Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi:

Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held the Center responsible for the country’s vaccine crisis and claimed vaccines were a vehicle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “personal publicity” rather than a life-saving tool people.

This has been the case from the start of the pandemic, the secretary general of Congress said in messages on Twitter and Facebook.

“The central government is responsible for creating a vaccine crisis in the country as experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of vaccination,” she said in a statement later today.

“Today, states are forced to launch a global tender for vaccines and they have been disappointed by the companies, but the central government is not acting at all,” she said.

In her social media posts, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the Modi government had pushed the country into a “swamp of vaccine shortage” and left India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, dependent on donations from vaccines from other countries.

Accusing the Center of shifting the burden of vaccination to states, she said there was now only Prime Minister Modi’s photo on the vaccination certificate, while the rest of the responsibility fell on states.

“Today the chief state ministers are sending messages to the central government about the lack of vaccines,” she said in her message in Hindi.

His sharp attack on the government on the issue came as part of his “Zimmedaar Kaun?” (who is in charge), asking questions of the government on behalf of the people about its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

On August 15 of last year, the prime minister said in a Fort Rouge speech that his government had prepared a whole vaccination plan, she posted. Given the history of vaccine production in India and the vastness of its vaccination programs, it was easy to believe that the government would do this job better, added Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“After all, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru started India’s vaccination program by establishing a vaccination unit in Chennai in 1948 and at the National Institute of Virology in Pune in 1952. We have successfully conquered diseases like smallpox, polio, etc. India later started exporting vaccines to the world and today is the world’s largest vaccine producer, ”she said.

Knowing these achievements, the country was confident that the Indian people would not face COVID-19 vaccination problems, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

“But the bitter truth is that since the start of the pandemic, vaccines in India have become a tool for the prime minister’s personal advertising rather than a tool to save the lives of ordinary people,” said the congressman.

“As a result, India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, has now become dependent on donated vaccines from other countries and has joined the ranks of the world’s weakest countries in terms of immunization.”

“Why did this happen and who is responsible,” she asked.

Accusing the government of maintaining a slow vaccination rate, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said only 11% of India’s 130 crore had received the first dose of Covid vaccine and only 3% had been fully vaccinated.

According to her, “vaccination has declined by 83 percent in the last month after PM Modi’s ‘Teeka Utsav’ was announced.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said major countries around the world ordered vaccines multiple times their populations last year, but the Modi government placed the first order in January 2021, that too for just 1.6 million doses of the vaccine. .

Noting that between January and March of this year, the Modi government sent 6.5 crore vaccine doses overseas, Priyanka Gandhi said the government has also offered free vaccines to many countries.

By that time, only 3.5 million people had been vaccinated in India, she said.

“As of May 1, the government opened the doors to vaccinate about 60 million people between the ages of 18 and 44, but gave orders for only 28 million doses of the vaccine, with which it is possible to vaccinate only 14 millions ”.

She also posed a series of questions to the government, asking why it had only ordered 1.6 crore of vaccines in January 2021 when, according to the Prime Minister’s statement, his government was ready with the comprehensive vaccination plan. last year.

“Why is India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, in a position today where it has to ask other countries for vaccines, and why is this shameless government trying to present it as a success?” she said in another poseur.

Questions must be asked so that people in power understand their responsibility and accountability to this country, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in announcing Tuesday his campaign “Zimmedaar Kaun”.

Congress criticized the Centre’s handling of the Covid situation in the country, but the government dismissed criticism from the opposition party, accusing it of politicizing the pandemic.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)