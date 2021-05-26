Xi Jinping orders full investigation into ultramarathon disaster to quell international media criticism

The Gansuultramarathon disaster, which killed 21 runners, has sparked public outrage and international media polls on deeper issues with Chinese politics. In order to stifle global criticism, Chinese Communist regime leader Xi Jinping has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

Chinese media reported on May 25 that the Gansu provincial Communist Party committee held a meeting on May 24 to pass on the instructions given by Xi and regime Premier Li Keqiang. The top message stressed that they have ordered a full investigation into the matter and will hold those responsible for the tragedy to account. They also ordered local authorities to draw up a plan to deal with the aftermath of the ultramarathon disaster.

The 100-kilometer (62-mile) race started on the morning of May 22 through Yellow River Stone Forest in Jingtai County of Baiyin City in Gansu Province. The race was hit by hail, freezing rain and high winds that brought the temperature to freezing point. Of the 172 participants, 21 were killed, including Liang Jing, China’s top ultramarathon runner.

In a statement at a press briefing on Sunday, Baiyin officials bowed and apologized, but the deputy secretary of the Baiyin City Party Committee and the mayor of Baiyin blamed “a sudden change in the weather. For the tragedy, without mentioning any compensation for the families of the victims or detaining anyone. responsible for the incident.

However, the Gansu Provincial Meteorological Service published a report on its website on May 20 predicting a significant drop in temperature in most areas of Gansuin, including Baiyinthrough on May 23, while the meteorological service of the city of Gansu Baiyin said he informed the organizers of the ultramarathon the day before the event that there would be strong winds on the day of the race.

Public outrage on social media has targeted the meager resources provided by organizers for the ultramarathon and the lack of contingency plans.

Rescuers carrying equipment as they search for runners competing in a 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race when extreme weather conditions hit the area, killing at least 20, near the town of Baiyin in northwest China’s Gansu Province on May 22, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Participants said there were only two volunteers at supply points to provide clean water, with no warm clothes or tents, while survivors complained about the delay in rescues.

Radio Free Asia (RFA) said that for such a long-distance race held in a plateau area with an altitude of over 2,000 meters (6,561 feet), the minimum standard requires at least 500 staff to provide services. However, in this case there were only nine staff members and the equipment was seriously insufficient. In addition, the distance between each refueling point was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), which was too far away and very dangerous.

Other international media such as the BBC have raised a number of questions about the incident, including: “Were the rescue efforts adequate?” “What mistakes could the event organizers have made?” and “What deeper issues are reflected in similar events?”

RFA revealed that Gansu’s “ultramarathon of death” was linked to a Corruption and involved up to 30 percent commission.

The organizers of the event are officials from Baiyin City and Jingtai County. They contracted with Gansu Shengjing Sports Culture Development Company to run the event.

The company has only 20 employees, but has monopolized all the marathons in Baiyin. According to RFA’s investigation, for each event it contracts with, the company must pay up to 30% commission to the CCP official in charge of the local propaganda department and a management fee of $ 4,600 to the Diet Athletics Association. Insufficient funds for events and downsizing of company staff and supplies may have contributed to the disaster.

Chinese foreign affairs commentator Chen Simin said in an opinion piece for the Chinese edition of The Epoch Times that unlike marathon events organized by non-governmental organizations in other countries, the CCP monopolizes all marathon events in China. The regime is the driving force behind the rapid development of the Chinese profit marathon, while ignoring the life and health of the contestants.